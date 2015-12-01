Mirror mirror on the modern bathroom wall

When decorating the bathroom there is one element that you really can't afford to overlook and that's the mirror! So much more than just a practical inclusion, a mirror adds charm, elegance and personality to the space, whilst also helping it to look larger.
From classic through to shabby chic and everything in between, there are mirrors for everyone with every taste, but nothing quite lifts a space like a modern touch so take a look at these examples of amazing mirrors and see if any reflect your design ethos!
What an amazingly stylish and modern space this is from Juan Luis Fernandez. With linear furniture helping to bolster the eminently modern theme, it stands to reason that the mirror would be angular, pared back and effortlessly elegant and this selection does not disappoint!
Stretching out to almost the full width of the supporting wall, this mirror gives the appearance of a room almost twice the actual size, while not detracting from the calm decor. As usable as it is beautiful, this long installation is perfectly at home in such a gorgeous bathroom.
Since when has one of anything marvellous been enough? When you hit on something fantastic, we say more is more and that is definitely what the design ethos seems to be with this cacophony of antique mirrors!
The perfect way to break up a big expanse of plain white tiles, a host of old fashioned and interesting mirrors adds a whimsical and fun element to one of the most perfunctory rooms in the house and allows you to really make an impact on every part of your home.
We always look to showcase daring design ideas and concepts that stray from preconceived ideas of the 'norm', so this is an example we couldn't possibly leave out! With normal bathroom mirrors usually being mounted above the sink and commonly being rectangular in shape, we think this take on a traditional installation is fantastic.
With a gallery of frames floating in front of the mirror, you will be a work of art every day when you get ready or clean your teeth. Fantastically fun, it really makes great use of this recessed wall space.
Now this is something very different from the usual bathroom mirrors that we see. Abstract in shape and concept, smaller 'pebbles' all seem to combine together to form a collective piece that emulates the fantastic curved sink that we can just see creeping into view.
Giving off an almost spa-like vibe, we really like the use of fluid shapes and and a simple finish to produce something so eye-catching that somehow looks perfectly placed!
If you have a very strong design ethic, it's important to extend it to every facet of a room. The bathroom should be no exception, though it may seem harder to put into practice on first glance!
Take a look at this phenomenal rustic space, complete with shabby chic bathtub, fur rug and exposed brick walls. The ultimate in themed rooms, the mirror is a perfect addition, having been finished in aged wood. A wonderfully up to date space, thanks to the uncluttered finish, this is proof of just how well rustic and modern styles can combine to create a cohesive feel.
Now this makes a dramatic style statement doesn't it? The black walls provide the ideal rich backdrop for bright white suite items and storage, with the capsule-shaped mirror helping to further break up the vastness.
An amazingly modern and minimalist bathroom, it's really hard to stop staring at this stark and striking example and the splashes of red as an accent colour are nothing short of genius as they prevent the room feeling too cold and impersonal. The small injection of warmth is key.
When classic and contemporary styles combine, amazing things can happen and this bathroom is undeniable proof of that fact! The stunningly chic finish of the crisp white subway tiles looks glorious against the pewter fixtures and selected black accessories, helping to make this a monochrome masterpiece of a bathroom and there, right above the tub, a stunning classically styled mirror with ornate gilded frame.
Adding just enough gothic glamour to support the inclusion of black towels and storage, it is so perfect that we couldn't imagine any other choice looking as good.
Design doesn't have to be serious or contrived; it can be as fun and laid back as the person playing with it and we love this bathroom for demonstrating just how effortless and welcoming simple styles can be.
Perfectly modern with a white suite and minimal storage solutions, anything other than a casually leaning, retro mirror would have looked a little too staged in this space. The unconcerned scattering of personal belongings add to the charm of this room and doesn't detract from how sweet the space is as a whole.
In a family bathroom, it can be disheartening to have to wait for your turn in front of the mirror, but this example seeks to solve that problem! You might think you're seeing double, but you are really just looking at a bathroom that has been designed with the users in mind and those ornate, faux antique style mirrors are the perfect finishing touch!
Adding drama and glamour to an otherwise very plain and simple bathroom, the detailed mirror design compliments the chandelier to give just a hint as to the luxe finishes that are no doubt prevalent throughout this home.
We know that all that glitters is not gold, but this bathroom has certainly piqued out interests and made us sit up and take notice! A wonderful partnership, the gilded sink and mirror are working together to dictate the wider space, with gold accents and luxe finishes visible everywhere.
Though mounted on a heavily patterned wall, the mirror frame itself is also extremely ornate but doesn't look too over the top in this fabulously thought out room!
