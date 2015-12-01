Mirror mirror on the modern bathroom wall

When decorating the bathroom there is one element that you really can't afford to overlook and that's the mirror! So much more than just a practical inclusion, a mirror adds charm, elegance and personality to the space, whilst also helping it to look larger.

From classic through to shabby chic and everything in between, there are mirrors for everyone with every taste, but nothing quite lifts a space like a modern touch so take a look at these examples of amazing mirrors and see if any reflect your design ethos!