World Christmas traditions: Brazil

As we all know, Christmas is just a few weeks away, and so we at homify have been looking at the way the holiday is celebrated around the world. Brazil is a very big country, and Christmas customs there vary according to the different regions. Christmas is always the most special time of year, when people set up the tree, buy gifts, attend the traditional Christmas movies and, of course, eat those traditional dishes that only appear at this time of year. For Brazilians, the greatest Christmas tradition is the Christmas turkey! Many traditions there are based on other Christmas traditions around the world, from the Christmas tree to the turkey and the lights, these traditions have been adapted to the Brazilian culture and climate. Today we bring you a small sample of the most important Christmas traditions in this beautiful country.