Cool double beds to suit every style

As the name suggests, a BEDroom is a place where we retire our bodies at the end of a day to fall asleep and re-energise. It is a place that should be personalised to taste and meet the needs and standards of the occupant. The feature of every bedroom of course is the… bed!
Whether you like leather, wood or traditional ironwork, double beds are a great way to inject your own sense of style into any space. For romantic rooms, ornate designs work well, whereas modern bachelor pads might favour something sleeker, with integrated lighting and darker furnishings.
Whatever you are looking for in your next bed, take a look at these examples and see if we may have found the perfect sleeping spot for you.
White, angular and effortlessly simple, this is a fantastic example of how stylish and perfunctory double beds can simultaneously be! Made by Mueblalia , this modernist masterpiece naturally lends itself to an unfussy decorating scheme and we are huge fans of the neutral palette at work here, as well as the added touch of luxury that has come from the fur throw. The perfect plinth for your personal style, this really is a wonder in white.
If sleek modernity doesn't appeal quite as much as natural tones, consider timber framed double beds. The perfect addition to any home, wooden beds add a natural warmth and charm to a space, as well as endless customisation opportunities for when your tastes change or develop.
Low to the ground, we are huge fans of this simple, Scandinavian inspired bed, complete with matching side table and just know that we would struggle to roll out of it every morning!
If you are decorating with a specific theme in mind, taking the time to really consider every detail is vital. This Samurai room is breathtaking in its execution, with wall mounted swords and flashes of red working to create a cohesive and eye-catching bedroom.
Double beds don't come much more unique than this one, which is seemingly floating on a bed of red LED light and with an enormous, smooth white headboard breaking up the dense areas of darkness, it serves not only as a functional element but also as a vital design one.
Not all double beds need to be daring in their design or unusual in style, in fact, some of the most simple ones look to be the most stunning and well placed.
Take this example; with its low headboard, simple feet and ergonomic height, it could look little less dramatic than some of our other choices, but it is utterly perfect for the room it has been placed in. Working with the wooden flooring and brown soft furnishings, it creates a calm sense of natural luxury and we don't know about you, but we'd love to get in for a nap!
Traditional doesn't have to mean old fashioned or boring and this absolutely applies when thinking about double beds. Wrought ironwork can easily be commissioned, ensuring that you get a personalised and beautiful bed that fits with your decorating scheme perfectly and thanks to the inherent simplicity of the material, you can afford to go a little more wild with your selection of bedding.
We love how the mustard yellow of this bed throw looks wonderful against the black of the frame. What a complimentary contrast!
It's not all about simple designs and pared back chic, especially not in the bedroom. If your tastes run to the more exotic and opulent, why not consider something like this amazingly different and dramatic statement-making bed that seems to make all other double beds pale in comparison?
The plush crimson velvet is the ideal partner for the luxe gold metal work and speaks of high end, bespoke furniture that seeks to be the star attraction in the room. We can't deny that our eyes aren't drawn to anything other than this fantastic bed!
Double beds such as this one allude to one thing and that's craftsmanship. Though a simple design, this bed has clearly been finished to the highest standards and offers the perfect basis for expanding on the neutral coloured theme.
By matching the bedside table, chest of drawers and even the window frame to the chic cream tone of the bed frame, a wonderfully workable palette has been achieved, with greys, browns and even silver all working to create a haven of calm and restful sleep.
When a bedroom is fortunate enough to be drenched in natural light, there seems little point in going crazy with the décor. That's precisely what has happened in this example, which sees a beautifully modern and minimalist set up willingly playing second fiddle to the lovely view, filled with light and greenery.
Double beds can still be luxurious, even when they're simple and we love the use of natural bed linens and a vibrant wall colour to really make the chic furniture pop.
What an amazing and wonderfully modern take on a traditional sleigh bed! Wood is a hugely popular material for double beds because it is so eminently malleable and can be manipulated into a myriad of styles, making it ideal for all tastes and decorating ethos.
Placed in a room that seeks to showcase not only natural materials but also neutral colour schemes, this bed looks as stylish as it does comfortable and that really is saying something.
Cool tones, when executed perfectly, exude such a level of class that they are hard to beat and this is one bedroom that we would certainly love to curl up in. Making good use of the width of the room, double beds such as this one offer incredible amounts of space, all within an intimate and beautifully decorated space that doesn't negate on romance or style.
