Cool double beds to suit every style

As the name suggests, a BEDroom is a place where we retire our bodies at the end of a day to fall asleep and re-energise. It is a place that should be personalised to taste and meet the needs and standards of the occupant. The feature of every bedroom of course is the… bed!

Whether you like leather, wood or traditional ironwork, double beds are a great way to inject your own sense of style into any space. For romantic rooms, ornate designs work well, whereas modern bachelor pads might favour something sleeker, with integrated lighting and darker furnishings.

Whatever you are looking for in your next bed, take a look at these examples and see if we may have found the perfect sleeping spot for you.