Beautiful flooring designs for your patio and terrace

Home flooring is a topic that garners a great deal of attention, but the same cannot always be said for the underfoot finishes of the garden and we can't understand why not!
Often the difference between a pretty and a breathtaking outdoor space, patio and terrace floors should be given just as much thought as the furniture that will be placed on top of them and the foliage that will frame them and with such a wonderful array of finishes, you really are spoilt for choice.
Take a look at these examples of fantastic flooring and see if there might be something that will work with your garden theme and property style.
What a gorgeous, relaxing and wholly inviting space this is that has been created by Caroline's Design. A wonderful combination of a host of natural materials, the contrast of the lush lawn with the rough stones of the miniature crazy paving section is utterly lovely and allows for nature to really take centre stage in this garden setting, despite the size of the furniture in situ. Patio flooring perfection, even on a small scale!
A beautifully rustic and traditional finish, the terrace floor seen here is making fantastic use of natural stone tiles to create a warm and eminently usable space. Reminiscent of Mediterranean properties, we love how old fashioned this style of flooring is and how the dramatic lanterns are the perfect choice of external lighting.
We can picture a host of fabulous garden parties taking place in this pretty courtyard. Just don't have too many margaritas or you may end up trying to sit on the cactus!
There is no question that wooden flooring always looks spectacular wherever it is installed, whether in the form of rustic kitchen floorboards or perfectly polished laminate, but one place that it excites beyond all others is in the garden! We're not talking about decking, but a parquet terrace that just exudes charm and elegance.
The ideal location for al fresco dining and star gazing, this smooth parquet is easy to maintain and constantly evolving, changing colour according to age and finishing. Delightful!
For gardens with a difference, patio or terrace flooring can be as imaginative as you are! Take a look at this inspirational picture, which showcases sand, pebbles and grass all working together to create the appearance of a personal desert that helps to really make the materials of the house exterior stand out.
The bright white render and wooden cladding offer stark contrasts to the more muted tones of the garden and collectively have created a beautiful and well designed haven of a home.
When luxury is the order of the day, simplicity is never far behind and this lovely terrace flooring is the perfect example of just that.
Wonderfully pared back and understated, the grey stonework here frames the vivid blue swimming pool with ease and promises bathers a smooth surface underfoot when walking back to their poolside lounger. Next to an opulent addition, such as a pool, more extravagant finishes could have seemed a little crass, but this one is as chic as it is practical.
Such a fun idea for a garden space! By making a patio or terrace area something of a stepping stones playground, the outdoors is treated to a sense of whimsy and fun that is often reserved only for interiors.
The vibrant greenery offers the ideal spongy contrast to the perfectly smooth stones and by framing the whole section with lavender, we can only imagine that this section of garden smells as good as it feels underfoot, by which of course we mean fantastic!
If you have a small patio or terrace area to work with, have you considered the option of installing a simple gravel covering? Not only practical, thanks to its natural drainage properties, it offers a hardy and attractive alternative to materials which can be far more high maintenance.
An added bonus for this type of flooring is that it is exceptionally budget-friendly, allowing everyone to inject a little style and chic into their outdoor spaces.
What could be more traditional that a fabulous lawn in the garden? Where some people may favour terraces and patios that are finished with decking or high end materials, we are huge fans of the inherent inviting qualities of a soft and well manicured lawn.
Perfect for those with children that wish to offer them a safe place to play, we can't help thinking that this is the perfect alternative to more modern garden incarnations and happily disproves the thought that traditional has to mean boring!
Smooth, cool and fantastically modern, we don't think terraces get much more chic and minimalist than this one and thanks to it housing some sleek and perfectly toned furniture, the overall effect is incredible. The vinyl floor covering offers a simple way to keep the outdoor space as pared back as we assume the interior is, with only eye catching potted plants breaking up the vast expanse of white.
As we can see water in the reflection of the windows, a vinyl patio makes even more sense, as it is easily cleaned and dried after bathers return to the house!
For something a little bit different, how about contrasting stone chips as the ideal patio or terrace flooring? A lovely and relaxing space, though small, this fantastic al fresco spot has been perfectly decorated with teak furniture and delightful foliage. All working together tonally, this is a beautiful and entirely relaxing garden zone that we can imagine enjoying our morning coffee in!
