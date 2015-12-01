Beautiful flooring designs for your patio and terrace

Home flooring is a topic that garners a great deal of attention, but the same cannot always be said for the underfoot finishes of the garden and we can't understand why not!

Often the difference between a pretty and a breathtaking outdoor space, patio and terrace floors should be given just as much thought as the furniture that will be placed on top of them and the foliage that will frame them and with such a wonderful array of finishes, you really are spoilt for choice.

Take a look at these examples of fantastic flooring and see if there might be something that will work with your garden theme and property style.