Brilliant bungalow designs that might surprise you

Two-storey houses have been linked to luxury for a long time, perhaps because they have the potential to be very showy, but there is a style of home that is fast overtaking two-storey properties in the lusted-after stakes. One-story houses are enjoying something of a popularity surge, thanks to the often underrated styling and inherent practicality that they offer.

No longer only favoured by elderly residents, bungalows are becoming an incredibly sought after style of home and architects are frequently being given free reign to create something extraordinary and spectacular. Don't be fooled into believing that a lack of stairs or top floor automatically equates to a boring design; one-story homes can be eminently more creative than any others, but don't just take our word for it.

Take a look at these examples of forward thinking bungalow designs and see if you could be tempted to turn your back on stairs for good!