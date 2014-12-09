Victorian townhouse refurbishment & extension: Islington, London

In the UK, the term “Conservation Area” usually refers to an urban area considered worthy of preservation or enhancement because of its special architectural or historic interest. Located in Canonbury, in North London, is one such area; a pocket of Islington with quiet tree-lined streets, with a number of locally listed Victorian homes. Local councils create their own list of historic buildings in their area, separate to the statutory lists created by larger governing bodies. These separate local listings are created in the hope that home owners will recognise the merits of their properties, and consider their listing if making any extensions or remodelling to their homes.

This locally listed Victorian home in Islington has seen a complete renovation, with the interior refurbished throughout, and the rear of the home extended across two levels, with a small office on the second floor, and an open-plan living area on the ground floor. Designed by local firm Lipton Plant Architects, let's see how they went about modernising this beautiful London townhouse.