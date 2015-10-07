Grand Designs Live 2015 | Ticket Giveaway

Presented by design guru Kevin McCloud and based on the hugely popular Channel 4 series, the show offers visitors a unique opportunity to see all the latest trends for the home.

The event team is delighted to announce that it will be “returning to the NEC in Birmingham, with over 500 exhibitors across six different sectors including: Grand Build, Grand Kitchens, Grand Bathrooms, Grand Technology, Grand Gardens and Grand Interiors. With each section boasting a specialised feature, this year's Grand Designs Live is set to better than ever.”

The premier event for anyone interested in interior design and exciting architecture, there are a number of fabulous areas at the show, offering access to not only new and existing brands, but incredible items that aren’t available on the high street, so now’s the time to stock up for Christmas!