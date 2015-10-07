Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Grand Designs Live 2015 | Ticket Giveaway

Rob Fox—homify Rob Fox—homify
Loading admin actions …

Grand Designs Live, the UK’s top contemporary home show, returns to NEC Birmingham from 8-11 October for its 10th anniversary show. Presented by design guru Kevin McCloud and based on the hugely popular Channel 4 series, the show offers visitors a unique opportunity to see all the latest trends for the home.

If this sounds like the perfect event for you, then we have great news! We have teamed up with the Grand Designs Live team to be able to offer you FREE weekday tickets. Simply log on to GrandDesignsLive.com, follow the link to book your tickets and enter the code HOMIFYFREE to claim!

Grand Designs Live presented by Kevin McCloud

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Presented by design guru Kevin McCloud and based on the hugely popular Channel 4 series, the show offers visitors a unique opportunity to see all the latest trends for the home.

The event team is delighted to announce that it will be “returning to the NEC in Birmingham, with over 500 exhibitors across six different sectors including: Grand Build, Grand Kitchens, Grand Bathrooms, Grand Technology, Grand Gardens and Grand Interiors. With each section boasting a specialised feature, this year's Grand Designs Live is set to better than ever.”

The premier event for anyone interested in interior design and exciting architecture, there are a number of fabulous areas at the show, offering access to not only new and existing brands, but incredible items that aren’t available on the high street, so now’s the time to stock up for Christmas!

Grand Designs Live | NEC Birmingham | 8-11 October

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Highlights of this fantastic event are set to include:

Ask an Expert – where you can get insider help from respected trade and industry experts.

The Green House – a sneak peek at all the latest eco home innovations.

Miele Live Kitchen Experience – a live cooking event. ·      

Miele Kitchen Design Stage – an area dedicated to kitchen design seminars, so take your notepads!

Kevin's Green Heroes –Kevin McCloud’s pick of eco-friendly products.

Self-Build on a Shoestring – a competition which lets show attendees create unique self-build homes in a bid to win a £5,000 prize.

CLAIM YOUR FREE  WEEKDAY TICKETS NOW!

Simply log on to GrandDesignsLive.com, follow the link to book your tickets and enter the code HOMIFYFREE to claim!

2-FOR-1 WEEKEND TICKETS

If you can’t attend during the week or would prefer to come at the weekend we also have a great 2-for-1 ticket offer on weekend tickets. Simply log on to GrandDesignsLive.com, follow the link to book your tickets and enter the code HOMIFY241 to claim. Or call the ticket hotline on 0844 854 1348. 

See you there!

Classic dining room furniture you'll adore

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks