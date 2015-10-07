Grand Designs Live 2015 | Ticket Giveaway

Grand Designs Live, the UK’s top contemporary home show, returns to NEC Birmingham from 8-11 October for its 10th anniversary show. Presented by design guru Kevin McCloud and based on the hugely popular Channel 4 series, the show offers visitors a unique opportunity to see all the latest trends for the home.
If this sounds like the perfect event for you, then we have great news! We have teamed up with the Grand Designs Live team to be able to offer you FREE weekday tickets. Simply log on to GrandDesignsLive.com, follow the link to book your tickets and enter the code HOMIFYFREE to claim!
The event team is delighted to announce that it will be “returning to the NEC in Birmingham, with over 500 exhibitors across six different sectors including: Grand Build, Grand Kitchens, Grand Bathrooms, Grand Technology, Grand Gardens and Grand Interiors. With each section boasting a specialised feature, this year's Grand Designs Live is set to better than ever.”
The premier event for anyone interested in interior design and exciting architecture, there are a number of fabulous areas at the show, offering access to not only new and existing brands, but incredible items that aren’t available on the high street, so now’s the time to stock up for Christmas!
Highlights of this fantastic event are set to include:
Ask an Expert – where you can get insider help from respected trade and industry experts.
The Green House – a sneak peek at all the latest eco home innovations.
Miele Live Kitchen Experience – a live cooking event. ·
Miele Kitchen Design Stage – an area dedicated to kitchen design seminars, so take your notepads!
Kevin's Green Heroes –Kevin McCloud’s pick of eco-friendly products.
Self-Build on a Shoestring – a competition which lets show attendees create unique self-build homes in a bid to win a £5,000 prize.
