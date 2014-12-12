homify 360°: An eco house in Wiltshire

Located on the outskirts of the World Heritage site of Bath, award-winning architects Hewitt Studios were commissioned to build a £1.5 million eco-conscious home, completely unique in its location. The site is within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). This acronym describes an area in England, Wales or Northern Ireland that has been designated for conservation due to its significant landscape value. It is also a Site of Special Scientific Interest, or SSSI, which are protected areas that create the building blocks for nature conservation legislation in the UK.

Such a sensitive site called for sensitive planning from the architects, who came up trumps in their design that considered the location of the home, and the environment it surrounds, in every aspect of the entire project. Let's have a look at a fine example of sustainable architecture, that has implemented a number of eco-conscious aspects to its design.