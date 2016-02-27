5 things every kid's bedroom needs

A child is the most precious thing in every home so why not treat them to a bedroom that's been as carefully planned and designed as the rest of the house? Decorating and furnishing a kid's room can be challenging considering that the rooms will need to grow and change as they mature. However, that doesn't mean you have to scrimp on style. In fact, it opens up a whole new world of exciting design possibilities! It's the perfect excuse to be as bold, brave or magical as you want.

The design process is also a wonderful for children to get involved and express their personalities. Some parents might even learn some new things about their children, such as their latest favourite colour, cartoon character or sport.