5 things every kid's bedroom needs

A child is the most precious thing in every home so why not treat them to a bedroom that's been as carefully planned and designed as the rest of the house? Decorating and furnishing a kid's room can be challenging considering that the rooms will need to grow and change as they mature. However, that doesn't mean you have to scrimp on style. In fact, it opens up a whole new world of exciting design possibilities! It's the perfect excuse to be as bold, brave or magical as you want.
The design process is also a wonderful for children to get involved and express their personalities. Some parents might even learn some new things about their children, such as their latest favourite colour, cartoon character or sport.
It's easy to get carried away and spend more than you initially intended, especially as children don't separate
need from
want. So, here are the 6 things that every kid's bedroom needs!
Walls are what surround your child whilst they're in their bedroom so it's imperative that they're colourful, fun and cool. If you're on a budget and just want to paint the walls then incorporate a favourite hue on the walls or bring in bright accents.
Alternatively, you could use store-bought wallpaper that features your child's favourite hobbies or, if you're feeling adventurous, design your own online that uses family photos, for example. Removable wall transfers are becoming increasingly affordable and the range of patterns and styles grows every day. Call them temporary wall tattoos and let your kid have fun decorating their room in a way you know you won't have to fix later.
Finally, if you have space and the budget to accommodate you might like to aim even higher with the walls in your kid's bedroom. In the room, pictured, the wall has been furnished with colourful indoor climbing holds and a small ladder. Not only do they look really bright and interesting, they also provide hours of fun and exercise!
Picking out your child's bed is often more challenging than deciding on your own. Comfort and style are very important but they should also be safe and correctly sized for the child's age and stage of development, as well as being something they that can grow with him or her.
However, with this in mind, let's focus on style for a moment. Most parents will empathise with the difficult bedtime scenario where their child just refuses to go to bed. Why would they want to with so many fun things to do? Well, a themed bed might just help!
Almost every theme, hobby and style is represented in children's bed design these days. It's more a matter of finding a bed that your child likes, that's fit for purpose and within budget rather than sourcing out something interesting. The example pictured shows a beautiful wooden bed that any boy or girl who's interested in the wild west or cowboys would love!
For more great ideas, check out: Every Child Is Special So Find A Bed To Match.
So, you've got the walls and bed under control so what's next? Storage, of course! With so many toys, books and clothes, storage in a child's bedroom is key if you want to avoid a disorganised, cluttered mess. If your kid's idea of a clean room is piling everything into the corner then it's time for a storage-solution intervention that helps them and you!
You should allocate different areas for toys, boardgames, books and clothes. Teach your child to return the things they took and how to be organised. Make this easier by keeping things within easy reach as coat racks, baskets and toy chests will all be used more often if they're accessible.
As a child's bedroom can often be small it's also essential to use storage wisely and don't let any space go to waste. Drawers under beds are ideal for games and shoes. Corner shelves are preferable to the floor for housing books and plastic containers and baskets (like the great ones by Korbo, pictured) offer an affordable, easy solution for ridding the floor and your sofa of colouring crayons and action figures.
Personalising your child’s bedroom is a great way to inspire them to express themselves. By feeling more at home in their room, children will be more likely to channel their creative and academic energy, so investing some thought and time into this is worth every bit of time and effort.
There are obviously myriad ways to imprint individual character on a kid's bedroom and the only limitations are the boundaries of imagination! Beyond selecting a wall colour your child loves, you could create a feature wall, such as a large chalkboard that lets the child constantly express themselves.
Incorporating a child's name into the bedroom is an easy way to make it really feel like their space. This can be easily done by attaching wooden letters to the wall or painting them directly onto the wall in a bold, contrasting colour. Another great idea is to customise a piece of furniture, such as a desk or bedside table, with stencils your child loves—what white desk wouldn't look more fun covered in dinosaurs or Disney characters?!
Perhaps the easiest, most affordable and effective tip we can suggest for improving a kid's bedroom is to spend some time displaying their artwork and photos they love around the room.
Instead of adding a painting done in art class to the front of the refrigerator, show it some affection and find it a nice frame to hang it on the wall. Alternatively, attach some some string or wire to the wall and peg the drawings and sketches onto it like a clothesline. Not only does this look great but it's super simple and allows you to frequently change the display!
Make use of photos of your child’s fondest moments. Print out pictures taken whilst on family holidays, school activities, Halloween, birthdays and special achievements and create an accent wall using photos framed in various sizes, colours and materials. The room will be more personal and your child will have an environment where they're surrounded by happy memories and people they care most about.