Top 5 Projects of the Week: Things Guests Hate When They Visit Your Home to a Boring Bungalow That Became Bloody Brilliant!

We know that you'll have been making the most of the British summertime and as such, may not have had time to commit to daily scrolling through the homify website. Don't worry, we're not offended! We thought we'd give you the highlights of the week, so you can stay on top of what's hot and what's not, without dedicating too much free time to the cause. You won't believe some of these amazing articles, so let's get straight to them!
Before you think the worst of us, we're not saying that anyone hates your home. It's just that when it comes to socialising at other properties, we all have some little niggles and pet hates, don't we? After all, you can't do whatever you want away from your own house! Just for fun, we've come up with a list of visitor gripes, from bathroom conundrums through to home design scheme jealousy. Have a read and see if you catch yourself thinking any of these when you're next away from home…
Keeping that house looking spotless and near perfect is by no means an easy feat (and those who swear that it is are lying). That is why we make it our mission to bring you daily tips and tricks on how to do just about anything, from painting your front door to increasing bathroom storage space. Cleaning the house is also one of our favourite things to write about, but like everything else in life, mistakes are bound to creep in, which means that gleaming interior space you were dreaming about might not be happening. What is it that you’re doing wrong?
When building a house for you and your family, compromise shouldn't be a factor, unless your spending ability calls for it. We've found a new build project to show you today that was clearly motivated by needs and wants, but was completed on an extremely modest budget. The results really speak for themselves! When you see the floor plans, drawn up by the architects in charge, you'll be blown away by the proportions of the rooms, as well as the overall finish of the build.
Do you ever stop to think about what guests in your home are noticing most? Would that change how you decorate or present your space? We pondered this issue and think we have come up with the top thirteen things that keen eyes will pick up on. From a badly placed sofa through to personal touches that an interior designer would never be able to select for you, we're going to let you in on all those little things that eagle-eyed visitors notice.
There must be millions of uninspiring, outdated bungalows scattered across the world just calling out to be modernised and someone clearly heard this one's plea. From a simple, drab dwelling to something that wouldn't look out of place on a Stanley Kubrick film set, the transformation of this home design is nothing short of astounding. Prepare to get a little weird!
For more Top 5 fun, remember to come back next week and in the meantime, take a look at this Ideabook: Top 5 Projects of the Week: Whether You Need an Architect to The Ultimate Country Cottage.