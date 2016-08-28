Top 5 Projects of the Week: Things Guests Hate When They Visit Your Home to a Boring Bungalow That Became Bloody Brilliant!

There must be millions of uninspiring, outdated bungalows scattered across the world just calling out to be modernised and someone clearly heard this one's plea. From a simple, drab dwelling to something that wouldn't look out of place on a Stanley Kubrick film set, the transformation of this home design is nothing short of astounding. Prepare to get a little weird!

For more Top 5 fun, remember to come back next week and in the meantime, take a look at this Ideabook: Top 5 Projects of the Week: Whether You Need an Architect to The Ultimate Country Cottage.