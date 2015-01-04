Modern floral prints and how to utilise them

While very few of us baulk at the chance to smell the roses—literally and figuratively—floral motifs in interior design sometimes conjure slightly distasteful images of gnarly retro wallpapers and rather out-dated kitsch aesthetics. But to close to door on floral motifs as a viable interior deign option based on these few misgivings alone would be a great injustice—floral prints, when used wisely and thoughtfully, can really bring a domestic space to life in ways that basic paint, colour and even visual murals can’t and won’t. Floral print can gives an essence of freshness and nature to an otherwise lifeless or drab interior space. But there are a few caveats and pointers to consider before you go wild with the floral designs. As exemplified by the following fantastically floral examples, floral print really works when it’s used in context, with balance, accord, and a light, artful touch. With the right aesthetic sensibility, floral print can really open your home up to all sorts of new possibilities!

Take a flick through and get a few fabulous tips on how to work a little floral magic in your cherished private domains.