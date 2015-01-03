Tips for decorating a small balcony

Is there anything more inviting and desirable than a fully functional, well appointed outdoor balcony or terrace space in the summertime? Even in the chilly hold of winter, a balcony can provide a great temporary breathing station and inspiration point (but the warmth of summer is certainly when it comes into its own). While large, free roaming balconies make incredible entertainment spaces for lazy twilight drinks and BBQ grill parties, for most of us, even a tiny balcony space will have to suffice. In fact, with a bit of artistic design sensibility and a few tricks and tips, even the quaintest of outdoor balconies can breathe and really come alive. Dealing with an underused, cloistered or confined outdoor balcony space? Take a walk through these neat examples of fantastic balcony revamps and turn yours into the elegantly appointed mini-terrace of your dreams!

Make your space as inviting and functional as possible—all it takes is a touch of inspiration, a sprinkle of imagination and a bit of know-how.