Minimalism with a Japanese edge

As a post-war art movement, minimalism spanned its influence across all realms of culture and thought, most notably through architectural design. The popularity of minimalist architecture began in the late 1980s in America and the UK, though it’s very nature—a focus on simplicity, functionality and an almost ‘zen-like’ spirituality—certainly has its roots in Japanese aesthetics and culture. Japanese architects such as Tadao Ando and Kazuyo Sejima are renowned for their minimalist approach to interior and exterior design, typically employing bold usage of concrete, natural light, vast spaces and clean lines. Ando’s style in particular was thought to take its cues from the Japanese ‘haiku’ poetry, emphasising nothingness and empty space, while representing the beauty of simplicity. In Ando’s words, “dwelling in a house is not only a functional issue, but also a spiritual one.” Though an acquired taste for some, minimalism can really turn a home into a spiritual haven—especially minimalism that offers a distinctly Japanese sensibility.

Take a light stroll through following examples of delightfully appointed Japanese minimalism, and consider employing a few Zen-like design techniques within your own home.