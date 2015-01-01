Island vibes

It doesn’t get much more enticing (especially in the chilly hold of the winter months) than the dream of a lazy island getaway on a secluded tropical beachside. Think of it—visions of long, carefree nights by the shimmering moonlit waterline, warm sandy beach beneath, golden sun and palm tree paradise, coconut drinks and soft dancing til dawn. Ahh… sometimes the very thought of an island sojourn feels so far away—a mirage in itself! But don’t fret—if a glorious dreamy retreat in the Gulf of Thailand or the Maldives isn’t on the cards right now, there are always alternative measures to get your fill of paradisiac fantasy. Instead of flying far and away, why not consider bringing a little slice of the tropics to you instead. With a bit of thought, a few light design touches and architectural installations, you can turn your home into a tropical haven and enjoy the feel, vibe and sensational tropical island paradise without having to go anywhere at all.

Whether inside out on the terrace, securing a slice of palm-laden serenity has never been easier or more accessible—take a stroll through the fabulous examples of domestic island vibe bliss below, and take a few tips on how you can kick back at home and soak up the same type of serenity.