Four-poster beds

It’s funny how the conventions of past aristocracy and royalty have today become just one of the many design options available to all, not just the kings, queens and lords of the world. Whether it’s grandiose libraries, glass chandeliers, upholstered ottomans, so much of what we once considered opulent and ‘out of reach’ is today easily up for grabs. Perhaps one of the most fancy of these interior design accoutrements is the four-poster or canopy bed. When it comes to the boudoir, you want the ultimate in comfort and relaxation. The bedroom is our rejuvenation station where we spend so much of our time; getting great sleep is so crucial in order for us to function in our daily waking lives.

Adding a luxurious bed to your sleeping configuration can make all the difference—with the inclusion of a four-poster bed just like in these neat examples below, you’ll sleep every night feeling like Napoleon Bonaparte and Marie Antoinette. Stylistically versatile, aesthetically gorgeous, the four-poster bed has the ability to transform any run of the mill mattress setup into an ultimate, majestic sleeping quarter.