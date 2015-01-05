Four-poster beds

It’s funny how the conventions of past aristocracy and royalty have today become just one of the many design options available to all, not just the kings, queens and lords of the world. Whether it’s grandiose libraries, glass chandeliers, upholstered ottomans, so much of what we once considered opulent and ‘out of reach’ is today easily up for grabs. Perhaps one of the most fancy of these interior design accoutrements is the four-poster or canopy bed. When it comes to the boudoir, you want the ultimate in comfort and relaxation. The bedroom is our rejuvenation station where we spend so much of our time; getting great sleep is so crucial in order for us to function in our daily waking lives.
Adding a luxurious bed to your sleeping configuration can make all the difference—with the inclusion of a four-poster bed just like in these neat examples below, you’ll sleep every night feeling like Napoleon Bonaparte and Marie Antoinette. Stylistically versatile, aesthetically gorgeous, the four-poster bed has the ability to transform any run of the mill mattress setup into an ultimate, majestic sleeping quarter.
When choosing a canopy bed, it is important to consider the surrounding decor and aesthetic—in this instance, the oriental elements projected from this piece of furniture allow a light and bright, minimal atmosphere into the sleeping space. Turned in feet and simple fretwork allow this bed the ability to coordinate with many different decor styles, but also bring a Far East aesthetic which compliments the soft and subtle tones of the coordinating furniture.
If impressive and luxurious is what you're after, then look no further than a solid timber four poster bed. Steeped in tradition and elegance, the four-poster bed of yesteryear would be draped in lush textiles and radiate a sense of opulence. This example combines all the elements of that time-honoured lifestyle but brings it into this century with some unexpected variations—antique whitewashed timber, delicate posts and traditional motifs to ensure this bed will always feel relaxing and provide a solid nights rest.
This bed just exudes unassuming sophistication—from the delicately turned posts to the subtle late nineteenth century headboard, this bed is a showpiece for any room. Coordinate this chic four-poster bed with bright wall art, varying bed textures and linens, gentle timber side tables with statement lamps and you will have a room that is stunning and modern with a hint of panache.
Finely turned wood posts make this bed stand out from the rest—If you are looking for a bed that can suit any design job, contemporary, classical or modern, then look no further than a dark mahogany four-poster bed. The rich and deep tone of the timber radiates charm and character while the design responds with flair and timeless style. Add this bed to a room with white walls, chandelier and statement rug for a space that empowers and energises.
Do you need a bed that radiates individuality and eccentricity? A four-poster wrought iron bed such as this can incorporate panache, uniqueness and a sense of flamboyance into a sparse or dull space. Get free spirited and go wild, fill your bedroom with bright printed fabrics, soft throw cushions and a contrasting wall colour for a space that embraces the flower child within and demonstrates your inner hippie.
Finding a bed that is a centrepiece of your room while maintaining a level of class and sophistication can be a difficult task; many pieces of furniture are either too excessive, or not expressive enough. The canopy bed shown in this example provides graceful style, while maintaining a level of sumptuous originality and comfort. Add white walls, dark timber floorboards, luxury linen and you will create a space that is timeless, distinctive and above all, restful and serene.
What is better than visiting a 5-star hotel on a tropical island and stretching out on a king size bed with a luxurious canopy to amazing views and weather to die for? Well, as marvellous as that sounds, not all of us can whisk ourselves away in a moment's notice. We can however emulate this wonderful luxury in our own bedroom space—simply add a cane canopy bed, some fresh white linen and draw the curtains around a slice of tropical comfort in your very own home.