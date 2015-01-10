Clothes rails and racks

For many of us, clothes hangers and wardrobes can be a sore point and the bane of our domestic existence. From a purely functional perspective, many houses (especially older ones) demand the self-installation of robe systems, necessitating many an uncomfortable hour traipsing through labyrinthine department stores in search of something that is both functional and aesthetically appropriate for our interior needs. Often, compromises are made between functionality and the desire to have something that actually looks good in the bedroom, to say nothing of the need to conserve space too. Thankfully, there are so many great solutions out there these days—open wardrobes and hanging racks that are designed with functionality, home aesthetics and space saving methods in mind.
Hanging your suits, shirts and the rest need not be an arduous task; take a spin through the great open wardrobe and nifty, artistic hanging racks in the examples below, and get the imagination firing in order to achieve the best clothes storage solutions for your boudoir.
The simplicity in this Shaker-inspired clothes hanger gives it enormous character and charm, from the delicate timber posts to the silver aluminium contrast. This hanger will become more than just a place to hang your clothes, but a statement piece in your bedroom. Solid and surprisingly sturdy, this clothes rail also doubles as a place to hang your bags, hats and accoutrements.
For many of us, hanging our clothes out for the world to see is an undesirable and confronting experience. Almost all of us have those mismatched items, broken or worn out, yet much loved pieces that although might be comfy, are unfortunately unsightly too. If you do not have a built in robe, you inevitably must hang your clothes out in the open. In order to draw attention away from the contents on your hanger, pick a clothes rail that is colourful, striking and most of all distracting. Your guests will spend their time fussing over what a cute piece of furniture you have, and less time on its contents.
This natural timber A-framed hanging space immediately defines this room as a space of warmth and casual style. It effortlessly re-imagines the minimalist approach to design by including soft textiles; while continuing the mantra of ‘less is more’ the room manages to cross the threshold between amenity and elegance. To achieve this in your own space, simply include a simple clothes hanging-rail, wicker side table, understated contemporary light fitting and neutral toned bespoke floor cushions.
Scandinavian furniture utilises soft light timbers such as beechwood, clean lines and simplistic yet functional design—this clothes hanging rail is no exception to that aesthetic, it is simple enough to blend in to almost any decor, yet beautiful and effective in its purpose as a practical piece of furniture. Add this style of clothes hanger to almost any bedroom design, but particularly those with a minimalist approach, white colour palette, rough exposed walls and watch your space take on a progressive degree of finesse.
When you require a piece of furniture to hang your enormous clothing and shoe collection, this is the item you need—highly functional as well as useful, this standalone robe will suit even the most discerning of designers. It is simple and resilient in design, ensuring it will stand strong, no matter how much you need to hang. Ensure you coordinate this hanging rail with other pieces of furniture that are modern and trendy for a space that is as good looking as it is efficient.
Who said a hat rack was purely for hanging ones hat? These days’ pieces of furniture, especially those with a traditional history, are ripe for reinvention. Take this eclectic and vibrant interior, the once dutiful hat rack now doubles as a suitable hanging space for jackets and jumpers (and of course your hats); simply stack hangers one after another and you will find this item saves you space and the need for an additional wardrobe, not to mention everything is quickly within easy reach.