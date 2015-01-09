Faux animal features

Since the days of antiquity, and no doubt beyond, humans have been fond of featuring wildlife within the comfort of their own domestic spaces. Whether through pride and conquest, or a purely aesthetic sensibility, animal motifs (and sometimes the animals themselves) have been a well-cherished choice when it comes to interior design. However, gone are those frontier days of troubadours and huntsmen, where mounting an elk head or taxidermy of some variety in your lounge was considered tasteful (except perhaps in a cabin out on the far-off woods somewhere). Yet the urge to embrace the animal kingdom through design remains a strong impulse. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to pay homage and celebrate our furry friends without actually embedding them like trophies on our walls and floors.
Take a jungle jaunt through these intrepid examples where faux animal motifs and design choices really make domestic spaces come to life—take a few handy hints and bring yours to life too!
This chrome silver bull head evokes so much of a wild west sensibility—desert desolation, dusty sunsets and riding off into the western sunset—yet balances such striking visuals with pure modernity. Such an inclusion makes for a really stark design statement, a striking image, and a fine employment of stylistic contrasts.
A striking accompaniment to the tall, elegant red bedhead, a wall mounted ‘faux-doe’ with brilliant red horns, working so well against the brilliant pale white walls. A great example of how such a simple addition can add so much additional flavour.
It could well be Cruella DeVille’s bathroom, but don’t let that put you off—everyone loves that Dalmatian look… or is it that elusive black and white leopard print after all? Either way, this two-toned faux-animale design brings a delightfully exotic feel to this bathroom vanity, bouncing off the walls and uniting with matching soap dispensers, brush holders and handtowels.
An extension of the vanity set up above, continue the black and white leopard motif right on through the entire bathroom for maximum effect. Here we see how a pattern can be carried out to its full potential, via draw down curtains, sitting chair and full size bath towels. The free standing bathtub with generous showerhead isn’t too bad either!
What an arresting and prominent collusion of design influences we see here. A 19th-century colonial-style immaculately upholstered sitting chair, replete with cheetah and eroded bull-head cushion designs and, to cap it off, grandiose silver candelabra. Just add a splash of red, some white wainscoting, and your room will feel like the scene of a Cormac McCarthy novel.
A great example of how a single faux-animal flourish can really open up a space and generate some much needed character. While neat, clean and comfortable in its own right, this study/bedroom setup simply laps up the inclusion of this faux-zebra throw rug, a little wild touch to a demure interior deck out.
The timeless elk-head, revamped and reshaped for modern usage! No one wants a full scale, taxidermised animal head on the walls of their modern boudoir these days, but the motif remains a compelling one—this pine wood elk trophy winks and nods to the past, while making a fabulously modern statement, in keeping with clean white walls and parquetry wood floors.
Our silver chrome bull head makes a second appearance in this stunning bathroom setup, giving the space a deliberate stylistic embellishment without going too far with it. It’s just right—and not just aesthetically either. The polished horns of this wild animal make for the perfect duel-pronged towel holder.