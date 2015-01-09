Faux animal features

Since the days of antiquity, and no doubt beyond, humans have been fond of featuring wildlife within the comfort of their own domestic spaces. Whether through pride and conquest, or a purely aesthetic sensibility, animal motifs (and sometimes the animals themselves) have been a well-cherished choice when it comes to interior design. However, gone are those frontier days of troubadours and huntsmen, where mounting an elk head or taxidermy of some variety in your lounge was considered tasteful (except perhaps in a cabin out on the far-off woods somewhere). Yet the urge to embrace the animal kingdom through design remains a strong impulse. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to pay homage and celebrate our furry friends without actually embedding them like trophies on our walls and floors.

Take a jungle jaunt through these intrepid examples where faux animal motifs and design choices really make domestic spaces come to life—take a few handy hints and bring yours to life too!