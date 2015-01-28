Seaside splendour

Wouldn’t it be lovely if we could all live our days out by the seaside? While some lucky ones get to enjoy a glorious, sunny ocean vista each and every morning, most of us (if at all) only get a little taste of beachside action through the occasional holiday getaway. Short of packing up our city or country lives and making a full on ‘sea change’, shimmering coastlines and sea spray air will remain but a beautiful dream deep inside our imaginations. But don’t let that get you down! There are a few fine ways to replicate the seaside experience by employing a few neat interior design aesthetics.

Instil a sense of beachside splendour in your very own domestic settings—take a few pointers from the following fabulously gorgeous examples below, transform your interiors into a little piece of beachside heaven and let your imagination do the rest.