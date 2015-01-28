Seaside splendour

Wouldn’t it be lovely if we could all live our days out by the seaside? While some lucky ones get to enjoy a glorious, sunny ocean vista each and every morning, most of us (if at all) only get a little taste of beachside action through the occasional holiday getaway. Short of packing up our city or country lives and making a full on ‘sea change’, shimmering coastlines and sea spray air will remain but a beautiful dream deep inside our imaginations. But don’t let that get you down! There are a few fine ways to replicate the seaside experience by employing a few neat interior design aesthetics.
Instil a sense of beachside splendour in your very own domestic settings—take a few pointers from the following fabulously gorgeous examples below, transform your interiors into a little piece of beachside heaven and let your imagination do the rest.
The seaside brings with it so many glorious childhood memories—from beach cricket to foraging for the shiniest pebble or the brightest shell. Transform your living space into an oasis by incorporating some of these seaside textures, such as a delicate blue-pebbled mantle piece. The composition of this natural textured fireplace surround adds harmony and character to a neutral toned room and magnifies the space with a sense of colour, charisma and seaside enchantment.
Nothing says seaside luxury more than ample, free and abundant space—reminiscent of the beach itself, this room utilises openness to create an atmosphere of calm and serenity. The superb vista flowing from the living space through to the dining room is grand, yet combines a sense of cosiness and liveability. Grand floor to ceiling sliding windows open and bring the seaside ‘in’ creating a sense of freedom and tranquillity with the stunning natural environment. Moreover, a circular cylindrical skylight floods the room with light and provides a centrepiece for the room generating an impression of connection between the domestic space and the endless infinite sky above, truly a beachside triumph.
Who can look past the delightful charm of rustic seaside furniture? This gorgeous chest of drawers is a timeless example of how you can include pieces of French inspired timber furniture into your home without compromising on quality or taste. Pick pieces that are upbeat in tone and style, light sustainable timbers such as mango wood with luminous weathered finishes that will add a sense of radiance and attraction to your seaside abode.
Who can say they don’t internally jump with joy at the chance to enjoy a relaxing and delicious breakfast in bed? Since our lives these days generally revolve around career, family, chores and responsibility, taking time out can be tremendously important in order to get ones head back on track and relax our overworked mind and body. Breakfast in bed, in the morning or simply at any time of the day, is a sure fire way to feel luxurious, pampered and relaxed while enjoying a tasty snack or a full-blown English spread. For that seaside touch pick rustic or heritage inspired accessories, cute printed napkins, bright teapot and some handmade local gourmet preserves for a memorable brekkie and relaxing timeout.
When escaping to the coast, one of the most enjoyable things (apart from the seaside itself) is a restful and luxurious place to spend ones night. Consider decking your home out with crisp coastal inspired furniture and linen, fresh white sheets coupled with Mediterranean style bed head and Moroccan lanterns. For that truly luxurious seaside feel, add whitewashed doors and exposed timber beam ceiling.
What colour is more reminiscent of the seaside that a soft coastal blue hue? Add this tone to any room of the house and immediately sense the shift in energy from busy and hectic to cool and serene. A subtle lick of blue paint can transform any room of your abode into a seaside haven—simply add eclectic pieces of timber furniture, delicate bespoke accessories, soft plush throw rugs and you will have yourself a tranquil, enjoyable and coastal retreat.