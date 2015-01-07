7 of the best creative wall shelves

You’re swimming in literature and trinkets, books and magazines, DVDs, videos and other bits and pieces; you’re in need of decent and ample shelf space. Traditionally, you might head down to your local Ikea, snap up a fickle few boards and nails with maddeningly difficult assembly instructions, and let your stuff sit on that space gathering dust without much additional thought. Shelving options have come a long way, and gone are those days of frustration and limitation folks! Why not transform your shelf space into a real talking point—something stylish, artistic and unique. Make your things sing! Here are seven of the most creative and boundary-pushing shelf designs on the market today; they’re all accessible, all wonderful, and all give a domestic space a slice of something indelibly unique.

No longer do your titles and trimmings have to be relegated to a sedentary life on a dusty, derivative shelf setup—with these designs, they’ll be front row centre, putting on a show, a bonafide interior feature in their own right. Get inspired and install your very own unique wall system!