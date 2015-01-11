How to create a fabulous at-home library

The common book library has undergone such a dramatic evolution in the past few centuries. Once relegated to the private chambers of royals and nobility, stored upon shelves smelling of rich mahogany in the midst of velvet drapes, the reading library became a resource and right for common folk throughout the 20th century, a bastion of civic life. However, with the advent of the Internet and the rapid rise of technology, the library—and books themselves—became digitised, and every classic text, from the Magna Carta, to the world of encyclopaedias, Dickens to J.K Rowling is now readily accessible in the form of ‘1s’ and ‘0s’. But just like vinyl records to the mp3, the book is far from dead, folks. And so too, the reading library. If anything, the library has become a far more intimate thing, a realm of personal pleasure, embraced not so much in a civic way, but in the privacy of ones own home. Today, more and more people are choosing to feature their personal book collections in style with their very own in-house reading libraries.

As the following fabulous examples highlight, they really make a wonderful design statement as well as a creative refuge for the budding bookworm.