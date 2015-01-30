The virtues of wooden floorboards cannot be understated when it comes to achieving a resplendent home interior. Tried and tested, timber floorboards—polished, stripped, raw and otherwise—are a versatile, sturdy and aesthetically desirable addition to pretty much any home setup. But what about when it comes to walls? Much lesser documented is the inclusion and installation of timber boards not just as flooring but as a part of wall interiors too. The right choice of timber panelling can produce outstanding results and really work wonders when used for walls. Timber panelling gives a ‘natural’ authentic sensibility to a lounge or sitting room and engenders a feeling of reliability, comfort and security in any room. These days, timber really can work to achieve aesthetic sensibilities that go far beyond the old ‘rustic wooden cabin’ styles of yesteryear.

Check out these fabulous examples of timber wall panelling below and get excited about wooden walls!