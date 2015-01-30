The virtues of wooden floorboards cannot be understated when it comes to achieving a resplendent home interior. Tried and tested, timber floorboards—polished, stripped, raw and otherwise—are a versatile, sturdy and aesthetically desirable addition to pretty much any home setup. But what about when it comes to walls? Much lesser documented is the inclusion and installation of timber boards not just as flooring but as a part of wall interiors too. The right choice of timber panelling can produce outstanding results and really work wonders when used for walls. Timber panelling gives a ‘natural’ authentic sensibility to a lounge or sitting room and engenders a feeling of reliability, comfort and security in any room. These days, timber really can work to achieve aesthetic sensibilities that go far beyond the old ‘rustic wooden cabin’ styles of yesteryear.
Check out these fabulous examples of timber wall panelling below and get excited about wooden walls!
Looking to inject a little 50’s or 60’s glam into your abode? The allure of the post war Mad Men-esque era has taken mid-century decorating and given it a new lease on life. No longer are those gaudy mismatched sofas unsightly or distracting; instead this decor has received an update—think stylish vintage pieces of furniture coordinated with bright bursts of colour, timber accents and chrome highlights. Be bold, inspired, pop on a few episodes of Mad Men and get decorating.
In this example the dark mahogany wall veneer is perfectly contrasted by the light grey plush carpet, ensuring the room will feel light and open as opposed to confined. When decorating with dark walls or dark timber veneer remember that contrast is essential to ensuring the room remains spacious and does not take on unwanted heaviness. Finally inject bright elements of colour in the form of throw cushions and you will have yourself a room that even Donald Draper will be envious of!
The warmth and charm of a cosy chalet in winter is often achieved with the abundant use of timber. This natural material oozes taste and elegance along with providing a barrier from the cold and ensuring a space is comfortable and cheerful. To emulate the style and opulence of a winter chalet in your own abode, choose timber wall panelling that is medium to light in tone, sustainable and with a natural, raw or white soap finish. The organic character of the timber will give your home a sense of security, warmth and luxury. Furthermore, to complete this decor, add creature comforts that evoke happiness and enjoyment; a fireplace made of Italian grey slate, soft lighting, a sumptuous sofa and thick velvety curtains.
When timber panelling for an entire room is too much, why not add a timber feature wall? This ingenious use of wood panelling has enhanced this room and provided texture, interest and colour to what might have become bland or uninspiring. The wooden lacquered sheet traverses the room starting from the floor, heading up to the ceiling and then across to an adjoining bookshelf and library space. The clever use of timber creates an individual partitioned space without having to segment the area using physical walls or barriers; this creates a horizontal corridor that is both restful and soothing. In addition to providing a cosy atmosphere, the vertical wall panelling supplies a space for the bioethanol fireplace and LCD television.
When working with or decorating a small enclosed area, the natural impetus is to select clean finishes, neutral white tones and textures that create space and an airy ambience. Not so in this example. This design has maximised the space by timber cladding all surrounding walls and ensuring the spectacular countryside view is the main attraction. Horizontal gaps between the wood panelling create lines that all focus outward and surreptitiously ‘point’ to the landscape beyond. This creates a living and moving work of art, the small space is surprisingly enhanced by the timber cladding, and instead of becoming cramped and cloistered, is open, enjoyable and a shrewd addition to this bedroom space.