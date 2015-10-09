The Ideal Low Budget Flat

Thought a stylishly designed, modern apartment was out of reach for a young homeowner? Think again!

This amazing bachelor pad was designed by IK-Architects for a young man in Kharkiv, Ukraine. The client specified from the outset that he had a low budget but grand expectations and he was far from disappointed.

The result of his commission is a light-filled, one bedroom abode with plenty of storage and modern style. The bedroom doubles as a living area, meaning that the architects had to pull out all the stops to create a space that is both inviting and private. The kitchen and bathroom are sleek and sophisticated with plenty of mod cons packed in.

Let's take a tour and see how they managed to transform this small apartment into a stylish, modern home.