The Ideal Low Budget Flat

Thought a stylishly designed, modern apartment was out of reach for a young homeowner? Think again!
This amazing bachelor pad was designed by IK-Architects for a young man in Kharkiv, Ukraine. The client specified from the outset that he had a low budget but grand expectations and he was far from disappointed.
The result of his commission is a light-filled, one bedroom abode with plenty of storage and modern style. The bedroom doubles as a living area, meaning that the architects had to pull out all the stops to create a space that is both inviting and private. The kitchen and bathroom are sleek and sophisticated with plenty of mod cons packed in.
Let's take a tour and see how they managed to transform this small apartment into a stylish, modern home.
The office space in this modern bachelor pad incorporates a graphic feel with the cool, green neon 'Yes You Can' standing in contrast to the black and white graphic artworks found elsewhere in the room.
The multi-media system transforms the floating desk from contemporary to state-of-the-art and the shelving is decorated with interesting but minimalistic features so as not to distract from the task at hand.
Upon entering the house we are greeted by a simple hall in which the home's primary colour scheme is introduced, with white walls, pale, wooden flooring and concrete partitions. A zany, zig-zag rug adds an eccentric element to the space, dressing up the subdued tones of its surroundings.
Lighting is minimal and a full-length mirror has been strategically placed by the entrance in order that the occupant can give himself a quick once-over before heading out.
Moving through to the bedroom and it is clear that the architects have sought to incorporate masculine but youthful design features with the mounted racing cars and retractable projector screen evoking an air of boyhood indulgence.
A large window invites a generous amount of natural light, which highlights the white walls and pale flooring, while darker cushions and a heavy rug warm and comfort the space. The floating desk adds a modern touch, and is decorated with contemporary knick-knacks, laying the foundation for an innovative and inspiring workspace.
If we rotate our view we get a glimpse of the sleeping quarters in this modern marvel, with a wood-lined capsule providing plenty of privacy and a clever bench extension taking care of seating for visitors and providing much-needed storage.
A mounted BMX adds another youthful touch to the décor, while the black and white text-based artwork elevates the space, adding a more mature, modern design element.
A close-up of the sleeping capsule reveals a space that is both cosy and contemporary.
The hero of the capsule is undoubtedly the mounted film projector, which allows the space to seamlessly transform from bed to private cinema. Built-in shelving behind the mattress and the stoic wooden walls make this the perfect place to relax in front of a film, either solo or with a special someone.
The kitchen in the apartment is surprisingly spacious with a generous cooking area and plenty of storage, allowing the owner to indulgence his culinary creativity at a moment's notice.
Finishes are in keeping with the home's prevailing colour scheme with white, grey and woodgrain favoured to continue the light and modern effect. The darker wood of the kitchen bench adds a warmer, more homely element to the space, as do the traditional glass jars.
The bachelor pad bathroom packs in a number of necessary features with the shower, toilet and laundry area combining to create a extremely functional space.
Large, white tiles and a sturdy shower unit give off a clean, masculine feel whilst the wooden trim lining the opposite wall and toilet bring a homely touch to the space. A simple but stylish mirror and blown-glass hanging lamp add sophistication, ensuring the bathroom is light and bright whilst being compact and functional.
