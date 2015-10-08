The Dream British Townhouse

When cool, crisp design meets traditional living, something very special happens; townhouses that are tantalisingly beautiful spring up in even the most populated and urban of locations.
This trio of townhouses in Clapham has been created from a disused office building that had remained within a residential setting for a number of years and whilst early ideas sought to harmoniously blend the new developments in with the plethora of Victorian villas already in situ, what was finally created is a triptych of delightfully modern abodes.
Let's take a look and see the stunning finishes, amazing materials and inspired design for ourselves!
Naturally, the frontage of a house it what makes its dramatic first impression and this one does not disappoint at all! The development, by Squire and Partners has created what can only be described as some of the most beautifully boxy townhouses ever seen, which are dripping in luxury materials and out of this world finishes. Just from here we can pick out custom wrought iron railings, what looks to be teak panelling and five storeys of design genius. Utterly spectacular and the old office building is nowhere to be seen!
What's better than one stunning townhouse? Three amazing abodes! Stood next to each other, these three incredible builds have a lot of undeniable gravitas and just look so right as a trio. The perfect symmetry is splendid and we are finding it hard to focus on just one element to really celebrate, so let's dive inside and take a look at what must be a staggering interior design scheme!
What a phenomenal living room! The polished hardwood flooring throughout connects to the panels on the front of the house and leads to an easy and perfectly complimentary television surround. With dark neutrals working with the wood to offer contrast, but in a deliciously noir style, golden hues have been subtly added via the ornamental apple and lamps to bring warmth and depth. Comfortable but not excessive in size, we love that the only exaggeratedly large feature is the window, which is inviting natural light to come in and play. Superb!
Enjoying a semi-open plan layout, this kitchen is everything we could ever want. Light, airy, stylish and sociable, every base has not only been covered but decked out in designer elegance at the same time. Those suspended lamps are breathtaking and welcome more warmth, whilst the breakfast bar offers a sociable hangout for those not doing any cooking. More dark wood has been used in the sweeping countertop and by keeping the cabinets a bright white, wall space appears increased. Our compliments to the designer!
You didn't expect anything other than a wonderfully minimal and chic bedroom, did you? How could you after seeing the living room and kitchen? Once again, an oversized window steals the show and allows a flood of natural warmth into the space, whilst countersunk ceiling lights and white walls help to create a sense of unending openness. Keeping furnishings to a minimum allows the gorgeous view to really be the main attraction and, as a whole, the space looks so restful that we are feeling more relaxed just looking at it!
Home offices never looked so good! It would almost be difficult to get any work done in a room that works as well as this one, especially with herringbone parquet flooring to stare at. Decorated minimally, this whole space looks perfectly geared towards productive meetings and constructive brainstorming with barely any items to act as a distraction. The few pieces of furniture that have been installed are so simple, with skinny metal frameworks, that we are reminded again of the custom iron railings on the exterior, making us fall a little more in love with this home.
Clean cream granite tiles, lashings of dark wood and crisp white suite items all combine to make this an absolutely lovely shower room. A huge enclosure, the shower itself, though eminently plain, still speaks of utterly high end and luxurious finishes so we just know that the shower head will give way to an amazingly powerful jet of water that will have you woken up in a matter of seconds.
A five story house could easily run the risk of being a little overbearing or even dark inside if not lit well. However, there's no chance of that happening here thanks to this beautiful skylight that spans the entire width of the room and runs down the exterior wall. A divine slice of sunshine, this segment lifts the whole room, making the white walls pop, the floor take on a more dramatic tone and the house as a whole almost crack itself open. Absolutely amazing!
If you don't think doors are anything to get excited about prepare to change your mind! These incredible diamond faceted interior doors add texture where smooth lines and reflective surfaces reign supreme, demonstrating a clear understanding of not only the wider decorative schemes but also how the light works in the house. Almost Art Deco in style, we can't help but be mesmerised by the tactile appearance of these doors and would no doubt be guilty of running our hands over them if we got the chance!
When it comes to demonstrating a commitment to producing a home of the highest quality, it's the transitional areas that can tell you as much about a designer as the main rooms. Staircases are frequently given less thought but not so here, with smooth wooden bannisters, wrought iron, wall lighting and plush carpets all working harmoniously to create a space that is as welcoming and beautiful as the rooms that it leads to. Literally nothing has been overlooked in this amazing development and we are blown away!
