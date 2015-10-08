The Dream British Townhouse

When cool, crisp design meets traditional living, something very special happens; townhouses that are tantalisingly beautiful spring up in even the most populated and urban of locations.

This trio of townhouses in Clapham has been created from a disused office building that had remained within a residential setting for a number of years and whilst early ideas sought to harmoniously blend the new developments in with the plethora of Victorian villas already in situ, what was finally created is a triptych of delightfully modern abodes.

Let's take a look and see the stunning finishes, amazing materials and inspired design for ourselves!