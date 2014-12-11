Living room accessories

Once the tiring tasks of organising the move into a new house or flat are all done, the fun part of decorating your new place finally begins. Everybody loves being at home because it is a space you have created to suit your personal taste and style. The living room is our relaxation haven; the place we migrate to after work, or spend hours in during a lazy day at home. Being such an integral part of our lives means creating a space we feel comfortable in, and one we can retreat to. Let's take a look at some of the best examples from our UK experts, and investigate how we can personalise our homes. After all, decorating is one of the fun reasons to have a home of our own!