An island has become one of the more highly desired elements of a kitchen, in the design of a newly built homes and kitchen renovations. And for good reason. With homes becoming much more open-plan, the conventional notion of a kitchen has been redefined. Modern building allows sinks, stoves, ovens, dishwashers, you name it; all now can be incorporated into the design of a new kitchen island. Whether you are looking for extra storage, extra counter space, or somewhere to sit, a kitchen island is an ideal functional element in the kitchen.
Open plan design is much more than just a buzz word, as it actually serves many functional purposes. Not only do open plan homes look great, they connect the occupants of a home when our lives are seemingly becoming more detached. While Mum or Dad is at work preparing dinner, children can be doing homework at the table, or relaxing on the couch, while still interacting with their parents. This lovely kitchen island from Diane Berry Kitchens, strategically dissects the open plan design of this ground floor, with a single L-shaped island, each wing serving different purposes.
Open plan design and kitchen islands open up the ability to entertain guests in a much more unified way. Those in the kitchen can still feel like they are a part of the dining party when preparing food and drinks.
Smart kitchens will have a kitchen island that serves more than one purpose. Along with food preparation, cooking, and washing up, islands are also great places to eat the culinary masterpieces you have created in the kitchen. With a little extra overhang in the benchtop, an island instantly become a breakfast bar, saving space for dining tables, or offering a place eat on the run.
As well as looking great, a kitchen island offer the occupant so much more extra bench space than a typical kitchen bench. In open plan living, it will naturally become a meeting point for the household. This wonderfully white and modern kitchen from Studio 9010 defines the shape of this kitchen, and its curves are a striking match with the rounded shape of the overhanging lights. As an island will be in constant use, it is essential that this area is well illuminated.
How about a lovely glass shelf, topped off with an even more admirable chandelier, to complete your kitchen? If chandeliers aren't your thing, it is a wise idea to hang something over the island. Maybe you are tight for space? A great way to utilise the often overlooked space above your island is through the use of a pot rack, to hang and put all your pots and pans on show, and for easy access.