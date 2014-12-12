Kitchen islands

An island has become one of the more highly desired elements of a kitchen, in the design of a newly built homes and kitchen renovations. And for good reason. With homes becoming much more open-plan, the conventional notion of a kitchen has been redefined. Modern building allows sinks, stoves, ovens, dishwashers, you name it; all now can be incorporated into the design of a new kitchen island. Whether you are looking for extra storage, extra counter space, or somewhere to sit, a kitchen island is an ideal functional element in the kitchen.