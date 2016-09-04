These 11 Seating Design Tips Will Make Your Living Room Look Stunning

Like all the spaces in your house, the living room needs to suit your own personal quirks and tastes. But the tricky thing, however, is that it should also be welcoming for friends and guests.

And in this modern age where open-plan rooms usually mean the living room shares its space with another zone, it can become quite difficult to set itself apart and stand out.

So then, how do we go about creating an amazing space that is charming, unique, special, and just overall inspiring so that everyone (from your closest BFF to neighbours who drop by for the very first time) feels welcome and relaxed as soon as they enter?

Well, let’s take a look at some of our options…