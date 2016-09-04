These 11 Seating Design Tips Will Make Your Living Room Look Stunning

Like all the spaces in your house, the living room needs to suit your own personal quirks and tastes. But the tricky thing, however, is that it should also be welcoming for friends and guests.
And in this modern age where open-plan rooms usually mean the living room shares its space with another zone, it can become quite difficult to set itself apart and stand out.
So then, how do we go about creating an amazing space that is charming, unique, special, and just overall inspiring so that everyone (from your closest BFF to neighbours who drop by for the very first time) feels welcome and relaxed as soon as they enter?
Well, let’s take a look at some of our options…
The colour spectrum can teach us so much about style, so why not rely on its opposite ends to zhoosh up your living room palette?
A dark focal wall (whether charcoal or hickory brown) brilliantly balances with crisp-white (or light creamy) accessories, like the sofa and coffee table in our example above.
Adding a colourful wall to your living room can be a great way to create the illusion of space, as well as add a fun and exceptional touch to your interiors. But ditch the fresh coat of paint and go for something with much more “wow” – like a stunning art piece adorning an entire wall.
Thanks to PIXERS’ ingenious out-of-the-box thinking, you can print your choice of art (or photo) onto a selection of materials (from vinyl and canvasses to standard posters and wall decals), ensuring that your living room is not only a stylish cut above the rest of your house, but also the neighbourhood.
No need to tear up those tiles or hardwood floors if you seek some colour. Bring in the tones of your choice (from soft and subtle to vivaciously vibrant) with an area rug that complements your living room colour scheme.
Consider a patterned rug for a bit of striking character as well.
Framed family photos are cute, but what about showing off some eye-catching designs instead?
Here is where PIXERS come in yet again, as they treat you to a range of available creative samples (and offer you the opportunity to provide your own) with the option of sticking them on the flat surface of your choice.
Do a checklist of the room’s strongest points (the French windows, the stone-clad wall, etc.), and then plan the furniture and décor pieces to highlight those key features.
Then think about the elements you don’t like (that crack in the wall, the outdated credenza) and work on either removing them, or changing them to minimise their impact on your space.
A focal point anchors your living room and helps draw you into the space. Even though a TV is the centre of attention in most living rooms, a fireplace or art piece can also draw some cheers.
If you have both a TV and fireplace in your living room, pair them up to keep them from competing (or making your space seem cluttered).
Blessed with a high ceiling, perhaps? Flaunt it! An extra high or double-height ceiling can further be highlighted by opting for long curtains and a low-hanging chandelier or pendant lamp.
Need a designer or painter? How about a tiler or lighting expert? Our list of professionals can help you out…
Sofas and couches are fantastic, but try and bring in an eye-catching piece, such as a swinging chair or an indoor hammock.
These options are not only striking, but also extremely comfortable.
There’s no reason why you can’t enjoy a Scandinavian living room if your entire house is modern/rustic/whatever. The Nordic style is genius at making a living room seem cool and calm in summer, and also cosy and crafty come winter time.
Don’t forget the pops of prints and vibrant colours to jump out from those mostly-neutral tones.
If possible, bring in a sliding glass wall or large door to visually connect your living room to the porch, balcony, or terrace.
This will also help the room to get flooded with some natural light, and bring in views of the exteriors/garden.
As the overall mood of the lounge is usually relaxing and comfortable, your living room lighting should be adjusted accordingly. Opt for layers of light and position those sources to form a triangle (more or less) to ensure those glows are distributed equally.
homify hint: Table lamps that focus the light down will encourage your guests to sit and relax, as the overlapping arcs of light illuminate the seating spots instead of the upper walls.
