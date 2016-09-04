Your browser is out-of-date.

These 11 Seating Design Tips Will Make Your Living Room Look Stunning

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Tappeti Nanimarquina. L'azienda e le collezioni, www.tappeti.it www.tappeti.it Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Like all the spaces in your house, the living room needs to suit your own personal quirks and tastes. But the tricky thing, however, is that it should also be welcoming for friends and guests.

And in this modern age where open-plan rooms usually mean the living room shares its space with another zone, it can become quite difficult to set itself apart and stand out. 

So then, how do we go about creating an amazing space that is charming, unique, special, and just overall inspiring so that everyone (from your closest BFF to neighbours who drop by for the very first time) feels welcome and relaxed as soon as they enter?

Well, let’s take a look at some of our options…

1. Be daring with dark accents

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist living room
SANSON ARCHITETTI

SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI

The colour spectrum can teach us so much about style, so why not rely on its opposite ends to zhoosh up your living room palette?

A dark focal wall (whether charcoal or hickory brown) brilliantly balances with crisp-white (or light creamy) accessories, like the sofa and coffee table in our example above.

2. Liven up that wall

Full Moon Pixers Minimalist living room Multicolored moon,full moon,wall mural,wallpaper,night
Pixers

Full Moon

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Adding a colourful wall to your living room can be a great way to create the illusion of space, as well as add a fun and exceptional touch to your interiors. But ditch the fresh coat of paint and go for something with much more “wow” – like a stunning art piece adorning an entire wall.

Thanks to PIXERS’ ingenious out-of-the-box thinking, you can print your choice of art (or photo) onto a selection of materials (from vinyl and canvasses to standard posters and wall decals), ensuring that your living room is not only a stylish cut above the rest of your house, but also the neighbourhood.

3. Have a floor that floors all

Tappeti Nanimarquina. L'azienda e le collezioni, www.tappeti.it www.tappeti.it Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
www.tappeti.it

www.tappeti.it
www.tappeti.it
www.tappeti.it

No need to tear up those tiles or hardwood floors if you seek some colour. Bring in the tones of your choice (from soft and subtle to vivaciously vibrant) with an area rug that complements your living room colour scheme.

Consider a patterned rug for a bit of striking character as well.

4. Opt for amazing wall art

Cold Nature Pixers Eclectic style living room Grey winter,fores,trees,wall mural,wallpaper,canvas,posters,posters
Pixers

Cold Nature

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Framed family photos are cute, but what about showing off some eye-catching designs instead? 

Here is where PIXERS come in yet again, as they treat you to a range of available creative samples (and offer you the opportunity to provide your own) with the option of sticking them on the flat surface of your choice.

5. Bring out the positives

Madhuri Print collection AW14, Designers Guild Designers Guild Modern living room
Designers Guild

Madhuri Print collection AW14

Designers Guild
Designers Guild
Designers Guild

Do a checklist of the room’s strongest points (the French windows, the stone-clad wall, etc.), and then plan the furniture and décor pieces to highlight those key features. 

Then think about the elements you don’t like (that crack in the wall, the outdated credenza) and work on either removing them, or changing them to minimise their impact on your space.

6. Create a focal point

Drawing Room & Reading Room beyond RBD Architecture & Interiors Living roomFireplaces & accessories
RBD Architecture &amp; Interiors

Drawing Room & Reading Room beyond

RBD Architecture & Interiors
RBD Architecture &amp; Interiors
RBD Architecture & Interiors

A focal point anchors your living room and helps draw you into the space. Even though a TV is the centre of attention in most living rooms, a fireplace or art piece can also draw some cheers. 

If you have both a TV and fireplace in your living room, pair them up to keep them from competing (or making your space seem cluttered).

7. Emphasise the room’s height

Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style living room
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

Blessed with a high ceiling, perhaps? Flaunt it! An extra high or double-height ceiling can further be highlighted by opting for long curtains and a low-hanging chandelier or pendant lamp. 

Need a designer or painter? How about a tiler or lighting expert? Our list of professionals can help you out…

8. Focus on unique seating

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Minimalist living room
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Sofas and couches are fantastic, but try and bring in an eye-catching piece, such as a swinging chair or an indoor hammock. 

These options are not only striking, but also extremely comfortable.

9. A touch of Scandinavian

Living Room deDraft Ltd Scandinavian style living room Grey
deDraft Ltd

Living Room

deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd

There’s no reason why you can’t enjoy a Scandinavian living room if your entire house is modern/rustic/whatever. The Nordic style is genius at making a living room seem cool and calm in summer, and also cosy and crafty come winter time. 

Don’t forget the pops of prints and vibrant colours to jump out from those mostly-neutral tones.

10. Make a connection with the surroundings

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If possible, bring in a sliding glass wall or large door to visually connect your living room to the porch, balcony, or terrace. 

This will also help the room to get flooded with some natural light, and bring in views of the exteriors/garden.

11. Have inviting lighting

Collection, ateljé Lyktan ateljé Lyktan Living roomLighting
ateljé Lyktan

Collection

ateljé Lyktan
ateljé Lyktan
ateljé Lyktan

As the overall mood of the lounge is usually relaxing and comfortable, your living room lighting should be adjusted accordingly. Opt for layers of light and position those sources to form a triangle (more or less) to ensure those glows are distributed equally. 

homify hint: Table lamps that focus the light down will encourage your guests to sit and relax, as the overlapping arcs of light illuminate the seating spots instead of the upper walls. 

Seeking more lighting tips? Then have a look at these: Bright Ideas For Better Lighting Your Small Kitchen.

How else have you made your living room shine?

