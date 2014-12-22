World Christmas traditions: France

Today we will take a little tour of the Christmas traditions in France. This is one of the most anticipated times of the year because it is synonymous with family reunions, feasts and gifts, all with a joyous and festive atmosphere. The celebration of Christmas on the 25th of December began during the fourth century. Previously, this date was the day of the pagan festival of the winter solstice, called the Birth of the Sun. Christmas plays a large part in French customs during this time of the year.