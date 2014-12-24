World Christmas traditions: Poland

If you ask the Poles what is their favourite holiday throughout the calendar year is, the most common answer would probably be Christmas. Since many families in Poland are Catholic, from the childhood, everyone attaches great importance to the holidays, joining a waiting period of several weeks and a three-day celebration.

Polish Christmas differs significantly from the customs of other countries- this is mostly a result of the dominant culture of the Polish Catholic tradition and its mixing with pagan beliefs and folklore throughout the centuries. Today we will look at just what makes this holiday so special in Poland!