A Smart (And Seductive) Family Home

We like to picture the delight of the person who was handed the planning permit for this project at the local council. No doubt this would have been the quickest and easiest project they've ever had to approve. Not only would this new home meet all the minimum building codes and design standards, but they would exceed all of them by a fair margin.

Following approval, this family home was built quickly and within budget. As we view the image from the rear, it comes as no surprise that the design of this home was inspired by Bauhaus architecture. We can detect the precise form and the specific choice of materials that characterise this special type of design.

Being situated on a generous block of land resulted in a strong dialogue between the building and its surrounds. The landscape architects have made the most of the available space with the creation of a sun-drenched terrace area that links with the main living area inside.