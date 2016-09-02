A Smart (And Seductive) Family Home

An exceptional standard of living has been achieved inside this family home thanks to the brilliant work by the architects at Bau-Fritz. With the belief that exceptional design doesn't need to come with a hefty price tag, it's refreshing to see what an experienced team of architects can achieve with a modest budget.
When it comes to good home design, it's often the things that go unnoticed that make the biggest impact. As we tour take a tour of this project, we'll do our best to point out the achievements of the architects and explain the thinking behind their creation.
Let's begin!
We like to picture the delight of the person who was handed the planning permit for this project at the local council. No doubt this would have been the quickest and easiest project they've ever had to approve. Not only would this new home meet all the minimum building codes and design standards, but they would exceed all of them by a fair margin.
Following approval, this family home was built quickly and within budget. As we view the image from the rear, it comes as no surprise that the design of this home was inspired by Bauhaus architecture. We can detect the precise form and the specific choice of materials that characterise this special type of design.
Being situated on a generous block of land resulted in a strong dialogue between the building and its surrounds. The landscape architects have made the most of the available space with the creation of a sun-drenched terrace area that links with the main living area inside.
From our new perspective, we begin to appreciate the beautiful timber panels hosted on the façade. Notice how the caramel and silver tones provide the building with a natural appeal, which softens the structure in its context.
For those wondering, the panels are comprised of a larch wood and biological mineral plaster blend, which was designed as a revolutionary new building material. The level of natural insulation provided by these panels is incredible, with the company responsible receiving a number of awards for their creation.
Beside the gorgeous timber, the roof is another design aspect that catches the eye.The white roof is designed to add further insulation and climate control to the interiors.
There’s a lot to be said for coming home to a place that reflects the personality and taste of those dwelling within. With this in mind, the professionals and their client worked closely together to create the living spaces. All the stakeholders were considered during the conversations; the kids, broader family and even pets made their contribution!
The living room is one of the outstanding spaces inside this home with its chic Scandinavian influences. Oak floorboards unite the residence, linking the open spaces to the more private rooms. Located on the ground floor are the main communal spaces, including the kitchen, living and dining areas. Upstairs one will find the guest and children's bedrooms, two bathrooms, storage room and the master bedroom with separate dressing area.
Moving further inside, we find ourselves standing inside the shared cooking and eating area. Every aspect of the décor found here is so on trend with plenty of eye-catching and subtle items making their mark. The most outstanding piece for us is the combined island cooking bench and dining table, which stand centrally within the layout. This piece is a popular draw card for the family, who always find themselves sitting down together to share a meal or simply catch up on the day's events.
Ventilation of living spaces occurs naturally through good air-flow, which is enhanced by the smart layout. The interiors also have a natural flow to them thanks to this. Every room, no matter its importance, has access to direct daylight, with all having many large windows placed strategically to capture as much natural light as possible.
When faced with a modest budget some architects will often be forced to choose cheap materials. But often this means more maintenance further down the road.
By contrast, the architects here chose high quality materials that initially had a higher price but will save moneys by lowering costs for the owners in future.
