Gardening ideas for easy green space decoration

Not all of us were born with green thumbs – that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy beautiful and lush-looking gardens and terraces that look like they were picked fresh from a high end gardening blog.
A little time and dedication, a small budget, and some out-of-the-box thinking can turn your green space into a stylish spot that says “look at me”!
Let’s see what some of our easy options are…
We don’t mean that you must move out your living room sofas to the garden/patio, but do invest in some outdoor furniture pieces to immediately boost those al fresco aesthetic levels.
Look at the elegance created by the modern L-shaped sofa (complete with matching coffee table) when planted on this stone-clad patio. Who says you can’t have a luxurious outdoor living room for socialising and entertaining?
Whether it’s painting that garden wall or laying down vibrant scatter cushions, bright colours are your go-to idea for creating fresh and fun outdoor spaces.
Come night or day, colour sets the mood for a space – and you can easily change up those tones to fit in with the theme, season, or look you’re after.
Combining several materials is one way to create contrast – but we’re not talking about mixing up tiled, stone, and wooden surfaces for your decking (too much hard work).
Keep it simple: add some terracotta planters to your wooden deck. Or wooden ones on your stone-clad garden path. And opt for bricks and blocks as edgings to complement those slabs or gravel areas.
But do try and resist the urge to mix up too many textures and colours – you want that garden/outdoor space to look clean, uncluttered, and effortless.
You don’t need to dig up an entire duck pond to enjoy the fresh and gentle ambience of a water feature.
A self-circulating option cuts expensive pond costs and is the ideal element to be nestled amongst your flowers and plants, or boost that patio’s tranquil look—particularly when you acquire the skills of a professional.
For a range of landscape architects and gardeners, be sure to check out our professionals page to help you sculpt your ultimate dream garden.
Those pots aren’t exclusive to annuals – you can adorn your garden / outdoor space with a range of pots and containers that can hold various small trees and shrubs to make a bold impact.
This can also add some terrific colour and texture to your garden.
Whether it’s a garden or a terrace, you can easily give that outdoor space a lift by adding high points – whether it’s a tall potted tree or a concrete column.
The idea is to draw the eye upwards and have it take in the garden’s vertical space as well. Trellises and climbers can also work quite well.
