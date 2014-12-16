homify 360º: A vertical villa in Brazil

Residência Mirante is located in one of the most privileged areas of Rio de Janeiro. Those who know this city know that it is very hilly. And the area where the residence is located is no exception. Therefore, when the architectural firm of Gisele Taranto took over the renovation of the villa, the slope of the land was the first challenge to overcome before they could take advantage of the magnificent views from the altitude. The different areas of the house were particularly disconnected and the goal was to restore the sense of connection between them.