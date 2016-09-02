8 genius storage solutions for your itsy-bitsy home

Clever storage is an essential part of setting up a compact home. Good storage will help keep the main walkways clear, give everything its proper place and make life feel much easier to manage.

This will of course make your home feel like the retreat it really ought to be. After all, home is the place where we are supposed to relax and rejuvenate ourselves. It should certainly not be another battleground to tackle in modern life.

So, what are the storage solutions for small homes? We've gathered eight to get you started and bet there's something here to help!