Hallway decorating ideas UK to save space

A tiny hallway can be incredibly chic and stylish, so it's a shame that people often think they don't have enough space to make it into a feature. Even if there isn't a separate entrance area, it's always easy to create the illusion of an entrance with some clever colour treatments.
Even the tiniest entrance treatment will serve as a barrier to the inner sanctum of the home. This is the place to greet guests or just shed the accoutrements of the outside world and pause a moment before transitioning into your more private spaces.
So, without further ado, here are ten of the most chic tiny entrances we've seen!
If you like the luxurious look of a hotel suite, you'll love this entrance.
It has wall-mounted lights that don't intrude on the floor space, a wall-mounted shelf and a comfy stool. A pastel colour scheme is the way to go with this look.
A gorgeous little hallway storage unit will turn the most humdrum shoe collection into a display piece.
We also love these big and bold wall hooks, which certainly make a step up from the usual old-fashioned row of orderly hooks.
This narrow entrance has just a sliver of a bench. It also has an awesome wall-mounted shoe rack that's hidden behind a mirrored door.
Check out the ambient light under the cabinet!
This gorgeous sideboard takes up hardly any space and adds a big wow factor to this little hallway. Sideboards like this are often designed with shoe storage these days too.
Also note the beautifully arranged pictures on the wall.
This stunningly colourful entrance has been defined with a slap of dramatic black paint and a statement bench-style seat in pink.
We love the little floor mat!
Even the tiniest corner can be used to create a sweet little entrance! All you need is a lovely wall-mounted storage unit or hooks like this.
This little entrance makes a big splash with some a vibrant purple wall and a glossy wall-mounted shelf.
Let's also not overlook the bold artworks.
The flower vase in this little entrance really caught our attention. It's oversized and creates a big impact. At the same time, the all-white colour scheme really helps it blend into the décor.
This is a clever way to avoid making a small space look cluttered.
Mirrors are your best friend in a small entrance way.
It's of course even better when they have stylish black frames and reflect vibrant pieces of artwork like this.
We love this classic little entrance because it's just a miniaturised version of a big home.
It also has a great little bench style seat that barely takes up any room and creates additional storage space.
For more inspiring ideas, check out these: Eureka Moments For Your Small Home.