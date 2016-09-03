Hallway decorating ideas UK to save space

A tiny hallway can be incredibly chic and stylish, so it's a shame that people often think they don't have enough space to make it into a feature. Even if there isn't a separate entrance area, it's always easy to create the illusion of an entrance with some clever colour treatments.

Even the tiniest entrance treatment will serve as a barrier to the inner sanctum of the home. This is the place to greet guests or just shed the accoutrements of the outside world and pause a moment before transitioning into your more private spaces.

So, without further ado, here are ten of the most chic tiny entrances we've seen!