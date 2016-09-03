Your browser is out-of-date.

Hallway decorating ideas UK to save space

Rob Fox—homify Rob Fox—homify
Elfa und Lumi Ausstellung im Möbelgeschäft "Möbel Inhofer", Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
A tiny hallway can be incredibly chic and stylish, so it's a shame that people often think they don't have enough space to make it into a feature. Even if there isn't a separate entrance area, it's always easy to create the illusion of an entrance with some clever colour treatments.

Even the tiniest entrance treatment will serve as a barrier to the inner sanctum of the home. This is the place to greet guests or just shed the accoutrements of the outside world and pause a moment before transitioning into your more private spaces. 

So, without further ado, here are ten of the most chic tiny entrances we've seen!

1. A little luxury

Seba Life , Canan Delevi Canan Delevi Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Canan Delevi

Canan Delevi
Canan Delevi
Canan Delevi

If you like the luxurious look of a hotel suite, you'll love this entrance. 

It has wall-mounted lights that don't intrude on the floor space, a wall-mounted shelf and a comfy stool. A pastel colour scheme is the way to go with this look.

2. Chic storage

Как декорировать маленькие прихожие?, ООО "Сфера" ООО 'Сфера' Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
ООО <q>Сфера</q>

ООО "Сфера"
ООО <q>Сфера</q>
ООО "Сфера"

A gorgeous little hallway storage unit will turn the most humdrum shoe collection into a display piece. 

We also love these big and bold wall hooks, which certainly make a step up from the usual old-fashioned row of orderly hooks.

3. A rustic entrance

homify Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

This narrow entrance has just a sliver of a bench. It also has an awesome wall-mounted shoe rack that's hidden behind a mirrored door.

Check out the ambient light under the cabinet!

4. Precise pastels

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
PracowniaPolka

PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka

This gorgeous sideboard takes up hardly any space and adds a big wow factor to this little hallway. Sideboards like this are often designed with shoe storage these days too. 

Also note the beautifully arranged pictures on the wall.

5. The impact of colour

miniszyk, unikat:lab unikat:lab Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
unikat:lab

miniszyk

unikat:lab
unikat:lab
unikat:lab

This stunningly colourful entrance has been defined with a slap of dramatic black paint and a statement bench-style seat in pink. 

We love the little floor mat!

6. A sweet little entrance

Products, Maze Interior Maze Interior Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Maze Interior

Products

Maze Interior
Maze Interior
Maze Interior

Even the tiniest corner can be used to create a sweet little entrance! All you need is a lovely wall-mounted storage unit or hooks like this.

7. A glamorous little entrance

Forti contrasti sul golfo di Napoli, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves Black
PDV studio di progettazione

PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione

This little entrance makes a big splash with some a vibrant purple wall and a glossy wall-mounted shelf.

Let's also not overlook the bold artworks.

8. Oversized decorations

Elfa und Lumi Ausstellung im Möbelgeschäft "Möbel Inhofer", Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

The flower vase in this little entrance really caught our attention. It's oversized and creates a big impact. At the same time, the all-white colour scheme really helps it blend into the décor.

This is a clever way to avoid making a small space look cluttered.

9. Simple and chic

Квартира в стиле Loft , Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Alexander Krivov

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

Mirrors are your best friend in a small entrance way. 

It's of course even better when they have stylish black frames and reflect vibrant pieces of artwork like this.

10. A classic approach

Wee House Interior The Wee House Company Classic style houses
The Wee House Company

Wee House Interior

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

We love this classic little entrance because it's just a miniaturised version of a big home. 

It also has a great little bench style seat that barely takes up any room and creates additional storage space.

For more inspiring ideas, check out these: Eureka Moments For Your Small Home.

8 genius storage solutions for your itsy-bitsy home
Which of these hallway designs was your favourite?

