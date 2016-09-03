Your browser is out-of-date.

Space-saving secrets weapons for your small home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
PW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist dining room
Unless you live in a 10 room mansion, space will always be an issue in your life. The need to acquire more legroom has spawned numerous out-of-the-box solutions and gadgets. But we thought we’d tackle those often-overlooked storage ideas that most of us already have in our homes.

These clever space-saving ideas have proven their worth again and again, which is exactly why they deserve to be mentioned.

Scroll down and see which ones you’ve never thought of before…

1. Mezzanine

homify Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Going up has proven to be a rather clever trick at conjuring up more space, which is why we are so fond of mezzanine loft areas. 

Ideal for anything from an extra bedroom and reading area to games room or storage zone, a mezzanine loft is the number one go-to source for anybody requiring a bit of extra space.

2. Pedestal tables

MAV Furniture showroom , China MAVFurniture Co.,ltd China MAVFurniture Co.,ltd Interior landscaping
China MAVFurniture Co.,ltd

China MAVFurniture Co.,ltd
China MAVFurniture Co.,ltd
China MAVFurniture Co.,ltd

Of course they save on space! 

Just think of how many more chair legs (and human legs, come to think of it) you can fit around that table when you don’t have to worry about bumping into the table legs.

3. Coffee tables that do storage

SILECIA - 2, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Living roomAccessories & decoration
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

A coffee table with built-in storage compartments is truly a lifesaver for lounges, cleaning up anything from remote controls to weird little gadgets.

A truly smart small living room idea!

4. Sliding kitchen drawers

Cocinas con frentes de cristal, Aura Cocinas Aura Cocinas KitchenStorage
Aura Cocinas

Aura Cocinas
Aura Cocinas
Aura Cocinas

Not only can sliding kitchen drawers help you gain easy access to the far corners of a cupboard, but cleaning becomes so much easier!

Need a kitchen planner? See our list of professionals to help make your dream home come true.

5. Wall hooks

Mieszkanie w łódzkiej kamienicy - 60m2, Pink Pug Design Interior Pink Pug Design Interior Eclectic style dressing room
Pink Pug Design Interior

Pink Pug Design Interior
Pink Pug Design Interior
Pink Pug Design Interior

Simple wall-mounted hooks can clear up space in seconds, helping you store items like collapsible stools, foldable chairs, or even jackets and scarves for when there’s no room for cupboards or closets.

6. Nesting tables

Bauhaus Design, Connox Connox Living roomSide tables & trays
Connox

Connox
Connox
Connox

They were big in the 70s, and now they’re back – just in more styles and colours!

Some options, as shown above, can be used for both stools and tables (and you know how much we adore double-duty furniture!).

7. Smart furniture

PW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist dining room
arctitudesign

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

A smart wooden table with secret storage shelves could become a very clever space saver in a small home. 

Just push it up against the kitchen area and watch it become a peninsula or breakfast counter, as well as a desk.

8. All-in-one furniture unit

The living wall, Till Könneker Till Könneker Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Till Könneker

Till Könneker
Till Könneker
Till Könneker

Like magic, your all-in-one TV unit can become a desk. Just attach simple hinges, a pane for the desk, and a fold-out support stem. Et voilà

A must-do for our avid DIYers.

9. Drawers and closet organisers

Elfa Einbauschrank mit grauer Glasfüllung im Schlafzimmer, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH BedroomWardrobes & closets
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

These little geniuses are definitely major achievers behind the scenes—or should that be behind closet doors? 

And when paired up with simple boxes/containers for rarely used items, there’s no telling how much space you can save!

10. Wall-mounted TV

PW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist living room
arctitudesign

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

What goes up doesn’t always have to come down. 

A wall-mounted TV can be the perfect solution for clearing up floor space, leaving more legroom for additional furniture and décor – or walking! 

From inside to outside, let’s take a look at: These 9 Clever Tricks Can Boost Your Garden’s Size.

Which space-saving tips will you be trying out at home?

