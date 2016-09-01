Affordable Family Home with Style Aplenty

With properties spread from mainland Europe to Africa and to the far reaches of South America, some extraordinarily different expressions of how to do the good life have been revealed by homify.
In our latest Ideabook, experts architects, Archon Projects, have permitted us a sneak peak inside their newest creation, which is bound to inspire fans of contemporary home design. This particular house is designed with all the frills, while operating in a smart and intuitive way.
There's so much to love about this project, so begin scrolling down to see it in full..
Much like the idea that the nuclear family is no longer the norm, modern family homes reflect a far broader appeal and can cater towards a wide variety of potential inhabitants. This family home has been designed to be flexible in terms of its looks and functions to allow those dwelling within to run their own lives in the way they want.
Variety is the spice of life and is the thing that makes people and, by extension, homes, unique. As we can tell from the first image, this particular house offers up something truly different.
The design is not confined to one particular architectural style, but rather is a special mix of many. The form of the structure reminds us of classic European cottages of the early twentieth century, while the timber panelling and transparent elements are something more modern.
After the sun has set in the distance and the darkness begins to creep over, the property begins to brighten as the interior and outdoor lighting comes into play. We see how the lighting arrangement shows off the best aspects of the main building, as well as revealing the unique features of the garden.
Perhaps the most striking aspect of the light show is how the swimming pool looks in its context. The alluring shade of blue makes it easy to picture late night swims occurring regularly at this address.
The architectural plans reveal a detailed perspective into the work from Archon Projects. What stands out to us is the natural flow the layout promotes. Those dwelling can move with ease between point A to point B with little to no impediment.
In terms of plan, the communal and living spaces cover just over 160m², which includes the single car garage. Upstairs inside the attic there is an extra 20m² of storage space.
After we have waited so patiently to gain a look inside, we are finally able to see the interiors in all their glory. Internally, the home expresses itself as a design of pure modernity with the pictured communal area illustrating this perfectly.
Natural materials of stone, timber and marble come together in an elegant fashion, providing the space with a neutral base for the interior elements to find their mark. Contemporary seating has been chosen for their interesting shapes as well as comfort.
Keeping those relaxing inside warm and cosy is the stylish fireplace, which is fully adjustable from an iPad or smartphone.
There is no better place to spend time than inside the lounge area, which hosts a comfy curation of furnishings and accessories. The large sofa is as cosy as it gets with its soft pillows and deep seating.
The coffee table is a special piece from a renown local furniture maker. The metal frames and legs are a simple accent that allow the structure to appear to float ambiguously. The centre of the coffee table is accented with books and a vase of flowers for added personality.
