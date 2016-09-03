Small But Drop Dead Gorgeous Home

As contributors to a wealth of publications on interior design and architecture, Zen Photography are a respected photography firm who have risen to be leaders in their field.

Like always, the professionals behind the name have managed to capture the following home project perfectly, providing us with an insight into the thinking behind the design, as well as a taste of the life one experiences living within.

Once you begin scrolling, you'll be transported to sunny Portugal where people have a unique take on home design.

Let's begin, shall we?