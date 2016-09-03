Small But Drop Dead Gorgeous Home

As contributors to a wealth of publications on interior design and architecture, Zen Photography are a respected photography firm who have risen to be leaders in their field.
Like always, the professionals behind the name have managed to capture the following home project perfectly, providing us with an insight into the thinking behind the design, as well as a taste of the life one experiences living within.
Once you begin scrolling, you'll be transported to sunny Portugal where people have a unique take on home design.
Let's begin, shall we?
An open gated entry welcomes you to the villa’s cobble stone courtyard where a subtle but impactful transformation has occurred. After suffering through countless summers of endless sunshine, the main building has received a much needed coat of paint. A crisp white adorns the bulk of the façade while a sky blue outlines the windows and front entrance.
New plants found in the garden bed and terracotta planter pots have begun to make their mark on the scene. Lush green leafs and colourful flowers soften the impact of the white, providing the residence with a sense of wildness.
The owners wished to reveal and share their special relationship with their freshly transformed residence. Here, inside the living room beside the main entrance, we start to understand what they were alluding to.
Traditional Portuguese design has been paired with modern comforts and tasteful pieces, which are currently on trend. The cushy red sofa stands out, not only for its vibrant colour, but also for its intriguing shape, which helps unify the space.
A little further inside, the new kitchen is clad in stone counters and handsome cabinetry. This is a space that offers almost all cookware and chef's tools one would need to create an authentic Portuguese meal made from local ingredients.
Talk about an inspiring setting. This linear cooking space also commands superb views along with access to cool coastal breezes.
The dining room is closely connected to the kitchen by dual sliding doors. From a functional point of view, this layout makes it incredibly easy for sit down meals to be coordinated. This is especially important for when the owners are hosting their friends and family for a formal dinner.
The colour red has strongly been brought into the scheme, mirroring what we saw inside the lounge. We also detect a floral theme here, which is perhaps a reference to the owner's love of gardening.
Just beyond the dining room is a patio area, which features everything one could ever hope for. This shaded setting can be used for a number of different purposes and has designed to be flexible.
When the weather is too nice to be inside (which is most of the time), the BBQ and meal preparation area becomes a popular spot.
Beyond the shaded area, the terracotta tiling continues beyond to the rear garden, where one will find chaise lounges that are perfect for those wishing to work on their tan.
The villa’s polished interiors lead us to the master bedroom, which features its own private en suite. Artful use of light, colour and pleasing choices of fabric help to make a positive impression.
A gorgeous touch of warmth has been added to the bed with the beautiful arrangement of throw pillows. Wonderfully crafted from cotton, the bed sheets bring vintage appeal to the room.
A sizeable mirror, such as the one hosted in this bathroom, does wonders to improve the look and feel of a space. Not only does the room look larger than it actually it is, the mirror also helps to disperse light across the room, brightening every nook and cranny.
This bathroom is kept organised with the aid of this gorgeous cabinet unit. The piece boasts beautiful accents and handsome antiqued finishing that adds plenty of character.
Well, that's the end of the tour but thankfully there are many more fantastic projects to discover, such as: A Home Sent from Heaven.