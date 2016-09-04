Eighties Home Gets a Dapper Update

This before and afterproject is different to the ones that we usually present to you. In the past we have revealed amazing examples when houses have been completely transformed to look almost unrecognisable. A classic example of this was the New England makeover of an old and tired British home.
In this Ideabook, a detached 1980s house is given the freshen up it had been needing for a long time. The end result isn't what one would call extreme, but rather a coordinated change that has improved both the aesthetics and functionality of the property.
See it now by scrolling down…
If one was to look at this image in isolation, most would think that this freestanding home looked rather pleasant with its cute pitched roof and well-maintained garden. However, as you will soon learn, the problem with this family house was never its looks.
The main sticking point was the way the layout inhibited and enclosed those inside. Many of the private rooms felt cold and miserable, while the communal areas suffered from poor ventilation and low light penetration. All in all, something needed to change.
Even if you were a fan of the design of the former home, you must admit that this is a big improvement! No longer is this an address that passersby would ignore. Today the home stands out from its neighbours, with its sleek modernity and good looks.
Modern materials adorn the pitched volume, which has been retained in the new design. We also see that a new room has been created on the upper level.
As visitors, we can note the distinctive contrast between the retained roof tiles and the introduced white-painted render. The two materials are different, but happily complementary.
We are provided with another old photo, but this time its of the dated and sad back garden. There's not much to comment on other than it all looks rather depressing.
So, what exactly did the owners want from their reimagined home? The main request to the architects was for the main building to engage with the garden, rather than acting as a barrier against it. They also wanted to enjoy a pretty garden with close friends and family.
It looks like the owners got their wish for a home engaged with its surroundings. Just look how open the building is to the outside world!
Full-height glass doors open up the living spaces and are positioned for easy access from both the inside and outdoor spaces. A popular new spot for the owners is the casual dining space.
Today, the owners are lucky to have a beautiful, multifunctional garden that they can enjoy alone or with guests when they pop over.
Talk about a dated living room! It looks like nothing has been changed or added to this setting for years. While some may consider certain pieces of furniture and ornaments as antique or vintage, most have no place in a modern home.
We're curious to see how the architects changed this space…
Much of the interior features we saw in the previous photo have been taken away and replaced with features more fitting for current times.
The architects have brought light, ventilation and views into the living room thanks to the creation of the larger windows. Shafts of light penetrate from all angles, bathing those inside with a new found warmth. Now the natural light bounces deep into the residence.
All in all, this project demonstrates a fresh approach to working with an older build with the clever redesign being a testament to both the skill of the professionals and the courage of the owners.