Eighties Home Gets a Dapper Update

This before and afterproject is different to the ones that we usually present to you. In the past we have revealed amazing examples when houses have been completely transformed to look almost unrecognisable. A classic example of this was the New England makeover of an old and tired British home.

In this Ideabook, a detached 1980s house is given the freshen up it had been needing for a long time. The end result isn't what one would call extreme, but rather a coordinated change that has improved both the aesthetics and functionality of the property.

See it now by scrolling down…