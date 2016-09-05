Your browser is out-of-date.

14 uncommon ways to welcome colour into your garden

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern garden
Gardens. They all look the same, in a general kind of way, don't they? Well, not if you finish them right! A healthy dose of colour will transform your garden from average to amazing in the blink of an eye and there are a whole host of ways that you can seek to embrace the rainbow.

landscaper will make perking up your garden look easy but we'll tell you how to do it. So, grab a cuppa and enjoy our ideas for adding some oomph to your outdoors!

1. When it comes to making a big splash, a richly coloured wood decking section is hard to beat

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern garden
Deck-linéa

2. Look for vibrant planters that will add an accent colour to your space

Night time in the Garden GK Architects Ltd GardenLighting
GK Architects Ltd

Night time in the Garden

3. Quirky little additions can be beautifully coloured. We love this pastel bird house!

Prism Nest Box Hen and Hammock GardenAccessories & decoration
Hen and Hammock

Prism Nest Box

4. For a rich orange glow like no other, a fire pit will fill your garden with warm tones

rondo firepit wood-fired oven GardenFire pits & barbecues
wood-fired oven

rondo firepit

5. Get creative and opt for a brightly-coloured feature wall. It's as easy as slapping a coat of paint on!

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

6. A few daring cushions will instantly add new tones and fun patterns to your garden

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern garden
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

7. Funky furniture with vibrant seats will naturally perk up your garden and can even dictate the colour scheme

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Modern garden
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden

8. These glass screens add colour, eye-catching detail and help to separate the different sections of the space. Talk about multifunctional!

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

9. If you like your garden colour a little more natural, look to experiment with different hues of fence stain to cheer up old installations

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern garden
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Reflected Glory—Holland Park Renovation

10. Garden lighting doesn't have to be white. Just picture this example with multi-coloured bulbs

Contemporary Garden Design Balham homify Modern garden
homify

Contemporary Garden Design Balham

11. Bright, engaging accessories are perfect for gardens. When it comes to extra seating, we've never heard of a boring hammock!

Sunset Hammock Hen and Hammock GardenFurniture
Hen and Hammock

Sunset Hammock

12. Let's not forget the vital role that plants will play in your garden, especially in terms of adding beautiful colour

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden

13. It's not only flowers that add vibrant tones to your outdoor space, as fruit and vegetables will really make it come alive in a cacophony of colour

raised beds border edging Quercus UK Ltd Minimalist style garden
Quercus UK Ltd

raised beds border edging

14. For a chic and elegant way to add colour to your garden, think about using different tones of shingle. So classy!

Japanese Style Garden Unique Landscapes Asian style garden
Unique Landscapes

Japanese Style Garden

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 11 Garden Transforming Decking Designs For Your Home.

