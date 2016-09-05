Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 things you didn't realise a front door says about you!

press profile homify press profile homify
Upper Park, Loughton, Boscolo Boscolo Windows & doorsDoors
Loading admin actions …

If your eyes are the window to your soul, we can't help but wonder what your front door is, in relation to the rest of the house?

So much more than just where you enter, it contributes to the first impression that your home design makes and even the colour you've chosen could say something about you!

Designers might know the importance of getting your front door selection just right, but we want you to have all the facts too, so come with us as we ask, what is your front door saying about you?

1. Those of you with a navy front door are at the top of the food chain, as they're linked to the most intelligent people

l-shaped loft conversion wimbledon homify Modern houses
homify

l-shaped loft conversion wimbledon

homify
homify
homify

2. Front doors with glazed panels show that you have nothing to hide!

The Stables, Gourdon, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Country style houses
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

The Stables, Gourdon, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

3. A red front door has been shown to be a sign that passionate people live within…

Manoir du Cleuyou, architektur-photos.de architektur-photos.de Classic rooms
architektur-photos.de

architektur-photos.de
architektur-photos.de
architektur-photos.de

4. If you want people to think of you as sincere, a grey front door is a must. It's the colour most associated with honesty

Roland Gardens , BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Modern windows & doors
BTL Property LTD

Roland Gardens

BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD

5. Heavy wooden doors let the world know that you value your privacy and that unexpected callers may not be well received

Wood Farm Barn, Seymour-Smith Architects Seymour-Smith Architects Country style houses
Seymour-Smith Architects

Wood Farm Barn

Seymour-Smith Architects
Seymour-Smith Architects
Seymour-Smith Architects

6. Traditional styles on period houses tell people that your interior is going to be in keeping with the age of your home

Furlong Road, Matteo Bianchi Studio Matteo Bianchi Studio Modern houses
Matteo Bianchi Studio

Furlong Road

Matteo Bianchi Studio
Matteo Bianchi Studio
Matteo Bianchi Studio

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A black front door is not only thought to be mysterious, but also incredibly authoritative. Enter if you dare!

Upper Park, Loughton, Boscolo Boscolo Windows & doorsDoors
Boscolo

Upper Park, Loughton

Boscolo
Boscolo
Boscolo

8. Blue doors are frequently thought to be a sign of a funky, modern interior. We hope that's true of this rustic cottage as that would be a great contrast!

Colmeallie, Glen Esk, Brechin, Angus, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Windows & doorsDoors
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Colmeallie, Glen Esk, Brechin, Angus

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

9. Metal doors are found on the homes of people that really value their privacy. Celebs, we're looking at you!

Gothic Style Bronze Double Doors Architectural Bronze Ltd Windows & doorsDoors Metal Black
Architectural Bronze Ltd

Gothic Style Bronze Double Doors

Architectural Bronze Ltd
Architectural Bronze Ltd
Architectural Bronze Ltd

10. A colourful, artistic front door let's the world know that you have a passion for the more cultural side of life

doors, tim germain furniture designer/maker tim germain furniture designer/maker Windows & doorsDoors
tim germain furniture designer/maker

doors

tim germain furniture designer/maker
tim germain furniture designer/maker
tim germain furniture designer/maker

11. Ultra modern front doors demonstrate a desire to adopt all things contemporary and you can expect a similarly finished interior

homify Windows & doorsDoors
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Custom inlaid wooden doors are, well, just amazing! You can expect to find some unusual furniture inside, as well as a friendly and inviting host

Villa | Dubai, FPL srl FPL srl Wooden doors
FPL srl

FPL srl
FPL srl
FPL srl

13. Cream or white front doors are the most peaceful and are normally found on the houses of relaxed, happy people

homify Windows & doorsDoors
homify

homify
homify
homify

For more home entrance inspiration, take a look at his Ideabook: 10 Swish Hallway Ideas To Copy In Your Small Home.

14 uncommon ways to welcome colour into your garden
What does your front door reveal about you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks