12 pictures of economic kitchens to help plan yours

Cocina en Privanzas del Campestre, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
If you're thinking about renovating your tired old kitchen but don't know where to start, take a look at the four projects that we've compiled for you today, as we think they offer plenty of inspiration. 

All fairly petite in terms of their dimensions, it's the clever storage touches, great selection of materials and inspired uses of colour in these kitchen plans that will really show you how much you can do with your own space.

But remember, if you do need more assistance, we always have plenty of talented kitchen planners on hand to help! Let's take a look…

1. Keeping the cooker nice and compact helps make room for extra cupboards. Plus, the black adds an elegant accent colour

Cocina en Villas La Joya, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern kitchen Granite Multicolored
2. Not the biggest kitchen in the world, but this plan shows how amazing it will look and how well the space will be used

Cocina en Villas La Joya, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern kitchen Stone
3. By keeping the top cupboards a pale colour, they almost disappear against the mosaic tile wall. What a clever way to include lots of storage!

Cocina en Villas La Joya, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern kitchen Stone Multicolored
4. It's all about the material selection here. By opting for classy, pale granite worktops, light is being reflected and helps to make the room feel far bigger

Cocina en Villas de Sayavedra, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern kitchen Plywood White
5. White cabinets and a pale worktop look great together and timeless. The inclusion of a makeshift island is also great and is something so many people would have overlooked

Cocina en Villas de Sayavedra, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern kitchen Plywood White
6. When space is at a premium, you have to make every available inch work, so these slimline larder shelves are a genius addition!

Cocina en Villas de Sayavedra, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern kitchen Plywood White
7. You can use dark wood in a small kitchen, if you keep the style classic and the cabinets against the wall

Cocina y Clósets en Fracc. Las Misiones, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
8. Stern and authoritative, this dresser unit adds a wealth of extra storage, while being tucked out of the way

Cocina y Clósets en Fracc. Las Misiones, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern dressing room Wood Wood effect
9. You don't have to select super expensive cabinets and drawers to make a great impression. These ones are a simple laminate style

Cocina en Villas La Joya, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern kitchen Chipboard
10. A beautiful tone of wood will make any kitchen, even a small one, feel large and luxurious. These warmer tones are fabulous!

Cocina en Privanzas del Campestre, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
11. Matching the granite worktop to some accent tiles on the wall keeps everything cohesive and looking designer-quality

Cocina en Privanzas del Campestre, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
12. The devil is in the details. Here, we see that even the under sink area has been finished to perfection and kept super neat

Cocina en Privanzas del Campestre, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
For more modern kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 Sneaky Tricks To Update Your Fuddy-Duddy Kitchen.

Which ideas sparked your creativity for your own kitchen?

