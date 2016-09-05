Your browser is out-of-date.

18 secrets your plumber won't tell you for free!

Mackintosh Traditional Kitchen, AD3 Design Limited AD3 Design Limited KitchenSinks & taps
Curating a bank of reliable, trustworthy and talented tradespeople is worth its weight in gold. However, while you're navigating the treacherous landscape of home improvement and weeding out the cowboys and the time wasters, wouldn't it help to know a few things that your plumber won't tell you for free? 

Every little helps, so take a look at these little-known facts before you pay out for someone to come and take a look at your bathroom!

1. You really don't need plumbers as much as you think

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop AD3 Design Limited KitchenSinks & taps
You can handle a lot of the jobs yourself, once you turn the water off.

2. Replacing a washing machine hose with something sturdier is a two minute job

Handle less Polar white Glamour, PTC Kitchens PTC Kitchens Modern kitchen
But will save you insurance claims.

3. Don't put cleaning products in your cistern

Sanitari Bagno Moderni, bagno chic bagno chic BathroomToilets
They rot out the pipes and then need replacing.

4. Always know where your stopcock is

Drummonds Case Study: Loz Feliz Retreat, California homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
So you can turn off the water yourself, instead of calling someone out at emergency rates.

5. Hair in the plughole is more than gross

Botanical Bathroom from Bathrooms.ccom Bathrooms.com BathroomBathtubs & showers
It will totally clog up your drainage pipes and necessitate an expensive call out.

6. Don't believe the hype about flushable wipes

Künstlerhaus, Neumannstraße in Düsseldorf - Hochwertiger Mieterausbau, insa4 ingenieure sachverständige architekten insa4 ingenieure sachverständige architekten BathroomToilets
They don't flush or dissolve! Cue a drain unblocking.

7. Always pay by the job, not by the hour

Bathroom Temza design and build BathroomSinks
There will be more incentive to get it done right and quickly the first time.

8. Replacing your own flush is simple

Kenny&Mason Cloakrooms, Kenny&Mason Kenny&Mason BathroomToilets
The parts are cheap and they have instructions printed on them.

9. Monday is their busiest day and could incur you extra costs

Modern kitchen sink tap with red splashback Affleck Property Services KitchenSinks & taps Metallic/Silver
We blame all the weekend DIY warriors getting things wrong!

10. Don't hang anything from exposed pipes or ducting

Bitra Hook Rail, Rowen & Wren Rowen & Wren KitchenStorage
You'll weaken them and might have to have them replaced at high cost.

11. Old toilet seats can be really hard to remove

Fonds sous-marins, Atelier Frederic Gracia Atelier Frederic Gracia BathroomToilets
Be careful not to hit the bowl with any tools or you could need a whole new toilet.

12. Turn off outdoor taps in winter

Stainless Steel Garden Tap Station with Hose Reel, Tap and Platform Ingarden Ltd GardenPlants & flowers
To prevent them from freezing, expanding and becoming damaged.

13. Don't ignore a dripping tap

Kitchen Temza design and build KitchenSinks & taps
The sooner you tackle it, the less expensive it will be and the less water you'll waste.

14. Most plumbers will come and assess a problem for free

Perrin & Rowe of Mayfair Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd KitchenSinks & taps
And give you a no obligation quote.

15. Don't simply choose a plumber from a directory

Small utility sink AD3 Design Limited KitchenSinks & taps
Always go on reviews and word of mouth recommendations.

16. Clear any items that could get in your plumber's way before they arrive

Marble Vanity Unit Ligneous Designs BathroomStorage
So they can get straight on with the job.

17. Only use licensed professionals

Daisy Chain Target Tiles BathroomDecoration
That way you're protected by the regulatory body. Don't be shy about asking to see confirmation of their registration either!

18. Don't assume that cheaper is better

Paradise Target Tiles BathroomDecoration
Or that a high bill is a guarantee of quality. Try to get a few quotes, check references and make an educated decision.

For more professional tips and tricks, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 Things Interior Designers Would NOT Waste Money On.

Will this change how you approach plumbers in future?

