18 secrets your plumber won't tell you for free!

Curating a bank of reliable, trustworthy and talented tradespeople is worth its weight in gold. However, while you're navigating the treacherous landscape of home improvement and weeding out the cowboys and the time wasters, wouldn't it help to know a few things that your plumber won't tell you for free?
Every little helps, so take a look at these little-known facts before you pay out for someone to come and take a look at your bathroom!
You can handle a lot of the jobs yourself, once you turn the water off.
But will save you insurance claims.
They rot out the pipes and then need replacing.
So you can turn off the water yourself, instead of calling someone out at emergency rates.
It will totally clog up your drainage pipes and necessitate an expensive call out.
They don't flush or dissolve! Cue a drain unblocking.
There will be more incentive to get it done right and quickly the first time.
The parts are cheap and they have instructions printed on them.
We blame all the weekend DIY warriors getting things wrong!
You'll weaken them and might have to have them replaced at high cost.
Be careful not to hit the bowl with any tools or you could need a whole new toilet.
To prevent them from freezing, expanding and becoming damaged.
The sooner you tackle it, the less expensive it will be and the less water you'll waste.
And give you a no obligation quote.
Always go on reviews and word of mouth recommendations.
So they can get straight on with the job.
That way you're protected by the regulatory body. Don't be shy about asking to see confirmation of their registration either!
Or that a high bill is a guarantee of quality. Try to get a few quotes, check references and make an educated decision.
