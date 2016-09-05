7 steps to a simpler home (and life)

Know what the keyword of any successful home design is? Simplicity. It needs to look effortless and straightforward, yet far from dull. It has to portray elegance and allurement, yet not bombard one’s senses with superfluous décor or unnecessary embellishments.

Many of us miss these key attributes, as our interior spaces become dumping grounds for a multitude of keepsakes and pieces accumulated throughout the years. And although there is nothing wrong with showing off a beautiful collection of souvenirs (whether that be crockery or snow globes), it has to look simple and uncluttered. That is the secret to a perfect looking interior.

To set you on the road to simple yet stylish-looking spaces, we have gathered some examples of interiors that are sure to get your creative juices flowing. So, scroll on, and feel that inspiration rising…