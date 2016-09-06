19 shrewd ways to protect your garden in bad weather

We all know what it means now it's September. Autumn and winter will soon be upon us and all that hard work you put into your garden for the summer needs to be maintained and protected.
Don't fret though, as we have taken some top gardening tips from landscapers and gardeners to compile this weatherproof article just for you. Take a look and see what you can do to keep your outdoor space in tip top condition, even through a UK winter!
For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Uncommon Ways To Welcome Colour Into Your Garden.