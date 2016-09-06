Your browser is out-of-date.

19 shrewd ways to protect your garden in bad weather

IJLA - Contemporary Garden, IJLA IJLA Modern garden
We all know what it means now it's September. Autumn and winter will soon be upon us and all that hard work you put into your garden for the summer needs to be maintained and protected.

Don't fret though, as we have taken some top gardening tips from landscapers and gardeners to compile this weatherproof article just for you. Take a look and see what you can do to keep your outdoor space in tip top condition, even through a UK winter!

1. When frost starts to appear, use natural mulch to insulate your beds

IJLA - Contemporary Garden, IJLA IJLA Modern garden
IJLA

IJLA—Contemporary Garden

IJLA
IJLA
IJLA

2. Delicate blooms can be protected with all those plastic bags that you have kicking around your home

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Beds can be given overnight protection with blankets

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style garden
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

White Horse Pub

Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

4. If you're feeling crafty, you can whip up a canvas frost shade for your precious plants

homify Country style garden steps,
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. As odd as it may sound, your sprinklers will protect against frost as heat is generated when cold vapour hits fresh water

Rundle House Aralia Rustic style garden Wood Green Country Estate,Country Manor,Garden Design,Rustic Garden Design,Rustic,Rustic Design,English Country Garden,country garden,landscape architect,landscape architecture,pergola,purple,outdoor seating
Aralia

Rundle House

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

6. In high winds, garden stakes will keep tall plants in place

Josselyn's Aralia Classic style garden Stone Green
Aralia

Josselyn's

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

7. Temporary windbreaks will protect your flowers when the wind gets up

A family garden homify Modern garden
homify

A family garden

homify
homify
homify

8. Wrap burlap around delicate flowers to keep them protected. This also looks great!

House Smit, Bloemfontein, Free State Smit Architects Modern garden
Smit Architects

House Smit, Bloemfontein, Free State

Smit Architects
Smit Architects
Smit Architects

9. The ultimate in natural wind protection, trees will offer shelter to everything in your garden

Outdoor Area Absolute Project Management Modern garden
Absolute Project Management

Outdoor Area

Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management

10. Prune your trees to prevent winds snapping stray branches

Water feature homify Modern garden
homify

Water feature

homify
homify
homify

11. Plant tall trees to the south of smaller blooms to offer them shade in hot weather

Buxus Spheres and Hydrangea Gardenplan Design Modern garden White Planting,Buxus,White gravel
Gardenplan Design

Buxus Spheres and Hydrangea

Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

12. Choose your fruit and veg well, according to the temperatures you normally experience

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden pergola
Yorkshire Gardens

Modern Garden with a rustic twist

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

13. Paint sapling tree trunks with white latex paint to keep them cool as they develop

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite artificial lawn,eco deck,simple garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

14. Build multi-level beds to offer integral shade to lower levels

Raised Bed Gardenplan Design Modern garden Planting,Raised beds,White
Gardenplan Design

Raised Bed

Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

15. Use organic mulch to keep plants cool and protected, as anything containing plastic will cause overheating

Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern garden
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Concrete House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

16. Try Xeriscaping by choosing plants that are adapted to natural ecology of your area

Cottage Garden Transformation, Elephant Interior Exterior Design Elephant Interior Exterior Design Mediterranean style garden
Elephant Interior Exterior Design

Cottage Garden Transformation

Elephant Interior Exterior Design
Elephant Interior Exterior Design
Elephant Interior Exterior Design

17. In times of drought, water slowly and with depth, rather than just sprinkling regularly

Circular lawns and traditional planting Unique Landscapes Country style garden traditional garden,country garden,lawn,circular lawn
Unique Landscapes

Circular lawns and traditional planting

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

18. Don't over-water your lawn in a drought as it will take care of itself

Toops Barn, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Modern garden
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

Toops Barn

Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

19. Reuse old water from your kitchen for potted plants, as they will love the phosphates found in detergent

Country Cottage Garden Bandon Interior Design Country style garden cottage garden,country garden,patio,pots and plants,terracotta pots,shrubs,garden border
Bandon Interior Design

Country Cottage Garden

Bandon Interior Design
Bandon Interior Design
Bandon Interior Design

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Uncommon Ways To Welcome Colour Into Your Garden.

How have you prepared your garden for bad weather?

