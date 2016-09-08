Big ideas for your teeny tiny kitchen

A small room can definitely be a head scratcher, especially when that small room needs to be practical, like a kitchen. Adequate space is needed for cooking, enough legroom required for walking, and then you can’t forget about style and décor pieces, can you?

Not to fret, for we know just how to zhoosh up that tiny kitchen to make it seem elegant, effortless, and most important of all, functional, so that you can continue cooking (and baking, and slicing, and stirring… ) to your heart’s delight.

Here’s what you need to remember…