Big ideas for your teeny tiny kitchen

A small room can definitely be a head scratcher, especially when that small room needs to be practical, like a kitchen. Adequate space is needed for cooking, enough legroom required for walking, and then you can’t forget about style and décor pieces, can you?
Not to fret, for we know just how to zhoosh up that tiny kitchen to make it seem elegant, effortless, and most important of all, functional, so that you can continue cooking (and baking, and slicing, and stirring… ) to your heart’s delight.
Here’s what you need to remember…
A cluttered space is a no-no, and a cluttered kitchen even more so.
Thus, opt for a decent amount of cabinets, drawers, and other compartments that can help with storage and keep those utensils, accessories, and other goodies out of sight.
A small kitchen will need all the clever thinking it can get, which definitely includes pieces that can multitask.
So then, our advice is to bring in a countertop that can also function as a storage space and dining spot – and a room divider, neatly separating that culinary zone from the adjoining room in your open plan layout.
Yes, that’s right – keep your kitchen design simple (especially in a small layout), and let your fridge become part and parcel of those cabinets. This can also help with setting a clean and minimalist-style look.
Aside from the fact that it helps with storage, a sliding drawer is so much more efficient than a regular cabinet with doors.
It allows you to easily grab hold of that packet of spice (or whatever else you need) located at the back.
Is that small kitchen and tiny dining area bleeding into each other? Be clever with your colours, then.
This open plan area above made use of darker tones for the kitchen cabinetry to set it apart from the dining space, which is more warm thanks to its light timber table.
Apart from the fact that nobody wants to see what you toss into your garbage, hiding your rubbish bin also saves up some more legroom in your kitchen—not to mention the fact that it keeps bad odours at bay!
Running out of cabinets to store your spices? Opt for a vertical surface (the wall or your fridge door) on which you can place magnetised containers instead.
Not only is this clever, but it’s also unique, and will definitely draw an “oooh” and an “aaah” from guests.
A small space needs all the light it can get, and that includes your kitchen cabinetry. See how these open shelves above make use of backlighting for a clear and illuminating effect.
The fact that the shelves are clean and un-cluttered also helps, of course.
Seeking a lighting expert? Our professionals page is ready and waiting…
Aside from artificial kitchen lighting and sunshine, some vibrant colours can also spice up your tiny kitchen.
The backsplash is always a good spot, as it presents just the right amount of space for you to play with tones and patterns so that it won’t overwhelm your kitchen’s style.
Bright colours can also enter your kitchen via the cabinetry, but just make sure that your tones of choice don’t clash with the colour of the walls, backsplash, appliances, and other elements.
Our kitchen above opted for a white background palette that stretches from floor to ceiling, ensuring that the lime green counters fit in beautifully and stand out perfectly.
Be sure to check out these: Bright Ideas For Better Lighting Your Small Kitchen.