Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Big ideas for your teeny tiny kitchen

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist kitchen
Loading admin actions …

A small room can definitely be a head scratcher, especially when that small room needs to be practical, like a kitchen. Adequate space is needed for cooking, enough legroom required for walking, and then you can’t forget about style and décor pieces, can you?

Not to fret, for we know just how to zhoosh up that tiny kitchen to make it seem elegant, effortless, and most important of all, functional, so that you can continue cooking (and baking, and slicing, and stirring… ) to your heart’s delight.

Here’s what you need to remember…

1. Place importance on storage

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

A cluttered space is a no-no, and a cluttered kitchen even more so. 

Thus, opt for a decent amount of cabinets, drawers, and other compartments that can help with storage and keep those utensils, accessories, and other goodies out of sight.

2. Double-duty pieces

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

A small kitchen will need all the clever thinking it can get, which definitely includes pieces that can multitask. 

So then, our advice is to bring in a countertop that can also function as a storage space and dining spot – and a room divider, neatly separating that culinary zone from the adjoining room in your open plan layout.

3. Hide the fridge

homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

homify
homify
homify

Yes, that’s right – keep your kitchen design simple (especially in a small layout), and let your fridge become part and parcel of those cabinets. This can also help with setting a clean and minimalist-style look.

4. Cabinetry with sliding drawers

Kitchen at Senette Avenue homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

Kitchen at Senette Avenue

homify
homify
homify

Aside from the fact that it helps with storage, a sliding drawer is so much more efficient than a regular cabinet with doors. 

It allows you to easily grab hold of that packet of spice (or whatever else you need) located at the back.

5. Play with colours

Apartament w Warszawie/Cosmopolitan, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern kitchen
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Is that small kitchen and tiny dining area bleeding into each other? Be clever with your colours, then. 

This open plan area above made use of darker tones for the kitchen cabinetry to set it apart from the dining space, which is more warm thanks to its light timber table.

6. Hide the rubbish

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Modern kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Apart from the fact that nobody wants to see what you toss into your garbage, hiding your rubbish bin also saves up some more legroom in your kitchen—not to mention the fact that it keeps bad odours at bay!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Mount your spices

APARTAMENTO SAÚDE - SP, Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte KitchenAccessories & textiles
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte

Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte

Running out of cabinets to store your spices? Opt for a vertical surface (the wall or your fridge door) on which you can place magnetised containers instead.

Not only is this clever, but it’s also unique, and will definitely draw an “oooh” and an “aaah” from guests.

8. Cabinetry lighting

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS KitchenCabinets & shelves
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

A small space needs all the light it can get, and that includes your kitchen cabinetry. See how these open shelves above make use of backlighting for a clear and illuminating effect.

The fact that the shelves are clean and un-cluttered also helps, of course. 

Seeking a lighting expert? Our professionals page is ready and waiting…

9. Bright colours

Projetos, Interiores Arquitetura & Design Interiores Arquitetura & Design Modern kitchen
Interiores Arquitetura &amp; Design

Projetos

Interiores Arquitetura & Design
Interiores Arquitetura &amp; Design
Interiores Arquitetura & Design

Aside from artificial kitchen lighting and sunshine, some vibrant colours can also spice up your tiny kitchen. 

The backsplash is always a good spot, as it presents just the right amount of space for you to play with tones and patterns so that it won’t overwhelm your kitchen’s style.

10. Colour the cabinets

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bright colours can also enter your kitchen via the cabinetry, but just make sure that your tones of choice don’t clash with the colour of the walls, backsplash, appliances, and other elements. 

Our kitchen above opted for a white background palette that stretches from floor to ceiling, ensuring that the lime green counters fit in beautifully and stand out perfectly. 

Be sure to check out these: Bright Ideas For Better Lighting Your Small Kitchen.

25 cunning ways to better organise your small home
How did you made your small kitchen functional?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks