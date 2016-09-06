13 Examples of How Can Colors Impact Your House Mood

Colour in your home has so much more of an impact than merely denoting a design scheme, as any interior designer will tell you! The hues and tones that you choose actively affect the mood and feel of every room in your home, so are you choosing them carefully enough?

From a warm and inviting kitchen through to positive vibes in your living room, there are some amazing palettes to choose from, so come and take a look at what your colour choices are doing for your home design!