Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 Examples of How Can Colors Impact Your House Mood

press profile homify press profile homify
Rénovation Maison de Vllage, Koloré Koloré Mediterranean style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Colour in your home has so much more of an impact than merely denoting a design scheme, as any interior designer will tell you! The hues and tones that you choose actively affect the mood and feel of every room in your home, so are you choosing them carefully enough?

From a warm and inviting kitchen through to positive vibes in your living room, there are some amazing palettes to choose from, so come and take a look at what your colour choices are doing for your home design!

1. Red is such a bold statement, making it perfect for feisty teen rooms that need a little personality. Just don't blame us if they are moody!

homify Eclectic style nursery/kids room
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Yellow doesn't have to be mellow. It can be uplifting, warm and vibrant, which is great for a kitchen

The Yellow Submarine Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd Modern kitchen
Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd

The Yellow Submarine

Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd
Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd
Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd

3. Blue is naturally calming so makes for an ideal bedroom choice. Use as much as you dare

Rénovation Maison de Vllage, Koloré Koloré Mediterranean style bedroom
Koloré

Koloré
Koloré
Koloré

4. One for gardening fans! We think a healthy dose of green will let you feel at one with nature, even inside the house

Green Diamonds Pixers Minimalist living room Green wall mural,green,geometry,geometric,pattern,wallpaper
Pixers

Green Diamonds

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

5. You don't have to paint a whole wall to get the benefit of a bright hue. This bathtub looks so happy!

Yellow Bathtub Woodford Architecture and Interiors Country style bathroom Iron/Steel Yellow
Woodford Architecture and Interiors

Yellow Bathtub

Woodford Architecture and Interiors
Woodford Architecture and Interiors
Woodford Architecture and Interiors

6. A bright front door will let visitors know exactly what they are in for. This passionate red example is all sorts of fab

Ebenezer Chapel, Co. Durham, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

Ebenezer Chapel, Co. Durham

Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Mixing and matching bright hues will make any room feel happy and vibrant

Lungsod Collection, bococo bococo Living roomAccessories & decoration
bococo

Lungsod Collection

bococo
bococo
bococo

8. Purple is not only regal, it's mysterious! We love this sci-fi shower and how fun it must make morning ablutions

Steam Room and Shower Steam and Sauna Innovation Modern bathroom
Steam and Sauna Innovation

Steam Room and Shower

Steam and Sauna Innovation
Steam and Sauna Innovation
Steam and Sauna Innovation

9. The world-acknowledged colour of positivity, orange will make living room lounging a truly exceptional experience

Pudding Sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs
Loaf

Pudding Sofa

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

10. Pink does more than make the boys wink! What a beautiful, characterful house this is and so inviting!

Front elevation Neil Dusheiko Architects Terrace house
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Front elevation

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

11. For a dark and brooding sense of authority, you can't go wrong with some serious black in your home

Vipp kitchen Vipp KitchenCabinets & shelves
Vipp

Vipp kitchen

Vipp
Vipp
Vipp

12. For a bright, calm vibe, white will always be an interior design favourite. Having your first coffee of the day in here would be such a nice way to wake up!

Kitchen IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern kitchen
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Kitchen

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

13. Grey isn't boring anymore, but it does have a sultry undertone, making it ideal for master bedrooms

Marylebone, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern style bedroom
LEIVARS

Marylebone

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

For more surprising home décor inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Things You Didn't Realise Your Front Door Says About You!

19 shrewd ways to protect your garden in bad weather
What's the boldest colour you've used in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks