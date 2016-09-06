Your browser is out-of-date.

10 pics of a new kitchen you should see (and can afford)

press profile homify press profile homify
Eskdale Terrace, Haus12 Interiors
Nothing gets our creative juices flowing quite like a stunning and affordable example of a room revamp and today's kitchen is one such project. 

Despite not being huge in size and not having an unlimited budget, what the kitchen planners have created here is nothing short of a gorgeous, inspiring design that will no doubt have you looking at your kitchen plans with fresh ideas in mind.

Ready to feel motivated to give your space a low-cost makeover? Then let's take a look…

1. Small yet perfectly proportional, this kitchen is totally blowing our mind. The navy and white scheme is a dream!

Eskdale Terrace, Haus12 Interiors Haus12 Interiors Modern kitchen
Haus12 Interiors

Eskdale Terrace

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

2. A splash of colour in the form of a wall clock is a happy addition

Eskdale Terrace, Haus12 Interiors Haus12 Interiors Modern kitchen
Haus12 Interiors

Eskdale Terrace

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

3. Can we talk about this extractor for a moment? Wow!

Eskdale Terrace, Haus12 Interiors Haus12 Interiors Modern kitchen
Haus12 Interiors

Eskdale Terrace

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

4. Navy gloss cabinets are an unusual choice but the elegance is undeniable

Eskdale Terrace, Haus12 Interiors Haus12 Interiors Modern kitchen
Haus12 Interiors

Eskdale Terrace

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

6. Clever storage hasn't fallen by the wayside in favour of a cool installation. These narrow shelves are ideal for cookery books

Eskdale Terrace, Haus12 Interiors Haus12 Interiors Modern kitchen
Haus12 Interiors

Eskdale Terrace

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

6. It's all about clever touches in a small space, so this cabinet/seat is fantastic!

Eskdale Terrace, Haus12 Interiors Haus12 Interiors Modern kitchen
Haus12 Interiors

Eskdale Terrace

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

7. A modern spider burner hob keeps the scheme on the right side of modern. The stainless accents are great too

Eskdale Terrace, Haus12 Interiors Haus12 Interiors Modern kitchen
Haus12 Interiors

Eskdale Terrace

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

8. No corners have been cut when it comes to the all important functional pieces

Eskdale Terrace, Haus12 Interiors Haus12 Interiors Modern kitchen
Haus12 Interiors

Eskdale Terrace

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

9. Soft-close drawers won't break the bank but will up the luxury in your kitchen

Eskdale Terrace, Haus12 Interiors Haus12 Interiors Modern kitchen
Haus12 Interiors

Eskdale Terrace

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

10. With a little budget left over, the addition of high end and covetable accessories makes perfect sense!

Eskdale Terrace, Haus12 Interiors Haus12 Interiors Modern kitchen
Haus12 Interiors

Eskdale Terrace

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

For more affordable kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 Pictures Of Economic Kitchens To Help Plan Yours.

13 Examples of How Can Colors Impact Your House Mood
Did this kitchen get you cooking up some new ideas?

