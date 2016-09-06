Your browser is out-of-date.

15 shining examples of patio lighting

press profile homify press profile homify
Showroom Reforma 615, Vieyra Arquitectos Vieyra Arquitectos Modern garden
So, you've created a lovely garden patio for enjoying warm clear days on, but what about the nights? Nothing is more fun than an evening soirée out in the open air so you need to make sure that your patio lighting is up to scratch. 

We've found some absolutely beautiful examples of outdoor lighting that have lit patios to perfection, so take a look and see if you might be tempted to emulate any of these styles. 

On a personal note, we think the more funky your lighting is, the better it looks, so don't be scared of being bold!

1. Keep it bright with some seriously elegant gazebo lighting. This roof-mounted main light really transforms the space into an extra room

Área de Lazer na cidade, Stefani Arquitetura Stefani Arquitetura GardenFurniture Wood Wood effect
Stefani Arquitetura

2. Statement light shades really make an impact in an outdoor setting

Showroom Reforma 615, Vieyra Arquitectos Vieyra Arquitectos Modern garden
Vieyra Arquitectos

3. Multifunctional light-up planters are mind-blowing!

Donice podświetlane, Hydroponika - Wnętrz i zieleń Hydroponika - Wnętrz i zieleń Balconies, verandas & terracesLighting
Hydroponika—Wnętrz i zieleń

4. Floor-mounted spotlights will light the way, even on the darkest of evenings

Table basse brasero LUCIO, HAPPINOX HAPPINOX GardenFire pits & barbecues
HAPPINOX

5. For a romantic feel, subtle wall lighting is perfect. Add a dimmer for an even more ambient feeling

Квартира в Черногории , lab21studio lab21studio Industrial style balcony, veranda & terrace
lab21studio

6. Can you ever really have too many fairy lights? After seeing this picture, we don't think so

Private Villa in French Riviera, Cannata&Partners Lighting Design Cannata&Partners Lighting Design Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Cannata&amp;Partners Lighting Design

Private Villa in French Riviera

7. The effect of lighting these plants is stunning, creating beautiful wall shadows

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

8. For an easy installation, how about adding some lights to the underside of a parasol? They look fabulous

Propozycje aranżacji z wykorzystaniem lamp solarnych. Jeden wydatek, a oszczędności na lata !, SOLAR Lighting - Powered by Nature! SOLAR Lighting - Powered by Nature! GardenLighting Plastic Black
SOLAR Lighting—Powered by Nature!

9. Eclectic styling is a firm favourite of ours, so using these table lamps outside is right up our street

Lámparas solares Gacoli, Comercial Martens Comercial Martens GardenLighting
Comercial Martens

10. Who needs starlight when you can create your own? How fun would these patio lights be for a family home?

Shining Star, 8 seasons design GmbH 8 seasons design GmbH GardenLighting
8 seasons design GmbH

11. If luxury is the name of the game for your patio, a well-lit hot tub could be the ultimate extravagance

ATTICO a BRESCIA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

12. Incorporate your patio lighting throughout the whole garden for a really impressive result. We love how this looks like a runway, leading to the sociable patio

Lights in the Garden GK Architects Ltd GardenLighting
GK Architects Ltd

Lights in the Garden

13. If you don't have the luxury of a huge amount of space, go for one impactful light! This one is perfection

Light on the fence homify GardenLighting Aluminium/Zinc
homify

Light on the fence

14. Shaped lights really float our boat and none more so than these bright globes. Imagine a few of these dotted around your patio!

Moonlight Vollkugel, MOONLIGHT International GMBH MOONLIGHT International GMBH GardenLighting
MOONLIGHT International GMBH

15. Think about combining your need for light with some easy decoration. This Moroccan style lamp is functional and creates dramatic wall art

Cages de Lumière, Yumé Péma Yumé Péma GardenLighting
Yumé Péma

For more garden patio inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 11 Garden Transforming Decking Designs For Your Home.

Humble Family Home of Good Design
Have we shone light onto new possibilities for your patio?

