15 shining examples of patio lighting

So, you've created a lovely garden patio for enjoying warm clear days on, but what about the nights? Nothing is more fun than an evening soirée out in the open air so you need to make sure that your patio lighting is up to scratch.

We've found some absolutely beautiful examples of outdoor lighting that have lit patios to perfection, so take a look and see if you might be tempted to emulate any of these styles.

On a personal note, we think the more funky your lighting is, the better it looks, so don't be scared of being bold!