25 special bathrooms to give you ideas for your home

So many people make the mistake of focusing all their home design ideas on the more communal rooms of a house, leaving spaces, such as bathrooms, to fend for themselves. However, there is plenty of scope to do amazing things with your private areas!

Don't neglect your bathroom as it should be a room that feels welcoming, comforting and relaxing, but if you're not sure how to create such a vibe, take a look at these amazing projects that we found. Why not get inspired and channel your inner interior designer by trying to emulate your favourite style?