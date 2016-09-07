Your browser is out-of-date.

25 special bathrooms to give you ideas for your home

homify Modern bathroom
So many people make the mistake of focusing all their home design ideas on the more communal rooms of a house, leaving spaces, such as bathrooms, to fend for themselves. However, there is plenty of scope to do amazing things with your private areas!

Don't neglect your bathroom as it should be a room that feels welcoming, comforting and relaxing, but if you're not sure how to create such a vibe, take a look at these amazing projects that we found. Why not get inspired and channel your inner interior designer by trying to emulate your favourite style?

1. Grey makes for such a relaxed atmosphere

homify Modern bathroom
2. White marble really ups the luxurious feel

Baños by Brukman Chechik Arquitectos, LIVE IN LIVE IN Modern bathroom
3. A rustic vibe works really well in a bathroom

Casa Chapelco Golf - Patagonia Argentina, Aguirre Arquitectura Patagonica Aguirre Arquitectura Patagonica Modern bathroom
4. Talk about minimalist and marvellous!

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern bathroom
5. A perfect open plan en suite

WEIN HOUSE Besonías Almeida arquitectos Modern bathroom
WEIN HOUSE

6. Could this shower be any more striking?

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern bathroom
7. Wood panelling on the walls is a funky touch

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern bathroom
8. The style here is almost dazzling

Baños by Brukman Chechik Arquitectos, LIVE IN LIVE IN Modern bathroom
9. That's some seriously stunning stonework

Casa en San Marco, Ruben Valdemarin Arquitecto Ruben Valdemarin Arquitecto Modern bathroom
10. This mirror is ideal for bathroom superstars!

Baños by Brukman Chechik Arquitectos, LIVE IN LIVE IN Modern bathroom
11. Get creative and arty with your space

Estilo Pilar 2015, Azora Estudio Azora Estudio Eclectic style bathroom
12. We love the dark and delicious drama playing out here

Chalet Atamisque, Bórmida & Yanzón arquitectos Bórmida & Yanzón arquitectos Rustic style bathroom
Bórmida & Yanzón arquitectos
13. Feature windows and statement sinks are all the rage

Casa en la Barranca · San Isidro, Buenos Aires · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern bathroom
14. We do love a pop of a vibrant accent colour

homify Modern bathroom Ceramic Grey
15. Country chic never looked so good!

homify Eclectic style bathroom
16. Awkward spaces still work when you use them well

Casa en la Barranca · San Isidro, Buenos Aires · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern bathroom
17. This frosted privacy glass is such a great touch

Cedarwood, Tye Architects Tye Architects Modern bathroom
Cedarwood

18. Simple and bright schemes are perfect for bathrooms

Bathroom Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern bathroom
Bathroom

19. The mix of tones here is incredible!

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style bathroom
Chalet Gstaad

20. Traditional with a modern twist

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Modern bathroom
Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London

21. Feminine and floral, this WC is gorgeous

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
The Broadway, SW19—Extension & Bathroom Renovation

22. A chandelier and a copper bathtub? We're sold

Country Bathroom Hart Design and Construction Country style bathroom
Country Bathroom

23. Proof that all that glitters really is gold. Look at those tiles!

Hertfordshire Home, Alessandro Isola Ltd Alessandro Isola Ltd Modern bathroom
Hertfordshire Home

24. Small and perfectly formed, this organic en suite is stunning

homify Eclectic style bathroom
25. The period features in this bathroom really make the space come alive

homify Modern bathroom
For some small bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Small Bathrooms You MUST See Before Renovating!

Did we manage to drench you in inspiration?

