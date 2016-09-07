Your browser is out-of-date.

23 spectacular modern wood kitchens

press profile homify
南鹿島のいえ, shu建築設計事務所 shu建築設計事務所 Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
You might think that wood is far too much of a traditional material to ever be considered truly modern, but once you take a look at these kitchens, you'll see that it is the perfect way to create some contemporary chic. 

There's a reason why professional planners keep returning to wooden kitchen designs and we know that if you're planning a revamp in the near future, these projects will offer you all the inspiration that you need. 

In fact, you'd be crazy not to love all of these, wood-n't you?

1. Sleek wooden cabinets are stunning

VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli KitchenBench tops
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

2. All wood everything will never date

南鹿島のいえ, shu建築設計事務所 shu建築設計事務所 Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
shu建築設計事務所

3. How about a wooden ceiling to match your new cupboards?

RESIDENCIA SINALOA, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern kitchen
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

4. Dark wood looks so sharp with stainless steel accents

COCINAS EN NOGAL, Kuche Haus Kuche Haus Modern kitchen
Kuche Haus

5. Choose unusual woods for a really striking installation

homify Scandinavian style kitchen Wood White
homify

6. We love the matching wooden cabinets and stairs in this open-plan masterpiece!

Casa Palmeral, FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S. FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S. Modern kitchen Wood
FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S.

7. Country chic was given a modern twist with contrasting worktops

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern kitchen
Trewin Design Architects

Down Barton, Devon

8. Ultra-dark wood looks so high-end and modern

Casa Temozón 17, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

9. A warm wood and cream walls combo will stay looking fresh and modern for years

Proyecto J + L, GarDu Arquitectos GarDu Arquitectos Modern kitchen
GarDu Arquitectos

10. Different tones of wood work well together as a modern contrast

Küche als Wohnmöbel, Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei

11. You can even keep wood for your structural elements

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two DUA Architecture LLP Modern kitchen
DUA Architecture LLP

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two

12. Bring wood into your wider kitchen areas to complement the look

Casa MV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern kitchen
ze|arquitectura

13. These perfectly polished cabinets are so eye-catching

Nowoczesny dom w podwarszawskiej miejscowości, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern kitchen
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

14. Natural wood is simply timeless

Малогабаритная квартира, Elena Arsentyeva Elena Arsentyeva Scandinavian style kitchen Wood Grey
Elena Arsentyeva

15. Awkwardly shaped rooms are perfect for wood as you can create bespoke fixtures

Bertus residency, Diego Alonso designs Diego Alonso designs Modern kitchen
Diego Alonso designs

16. Is anything more contemporary than white and wood?

k o l o r w e w n ę t r z u, DK architektura wnętrz DK architektura wnętrz Scandinavian style kitchen
DK architektura wnętrz

17. All the stainless accents make this wooden kitchen sparkle

homify Modern kitchen Wood
homify

18. Open-front shelving is so contemporary and looks beautiful in wood

Скандинавское кружево, Artichok Design Artichok Design Scandinavian style kitchen
Artichok Design

19. You can't have too much of a good thing (especially when it's contrasted with marble)

RESIDENCIA R, ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO Modern kitchen
ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO

20. Is this modern minimalism at its best?

Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten Kwint architecten Minimalist kitchen
Kwint architecten

21. Even a few heritage touches can't date a wooden kitchen

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

22. You don't have to stay natural as painted wood is also fab

Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Blue
Grange México

23. You certainly can't say that this wooden kitchen is old-fashioned!

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 ways to make your narrow kitchen more livable.

Are you feeling tempted to bring wood into your kitchen?

