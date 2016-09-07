23 spectacular modern wood kitchens

You might think that wood is far too much of a traditional material to ever be considered truly modern, but once you take a look at these kitchens, you'll see that it is the perfect way to create some contemporary chic.

There's a reason why professional planners keep returning to wooden kitchen designs and we know that if you're planning a revamp in the near future, these projects will offer you all the inspiration that you need.

In fact, you'd be crazy not to love all of these, wood-n't you?