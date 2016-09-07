13 wardrobes perfect for small spaces

Having a small bedroom to contend with doesn't mean you'll stop buying things according to want rather than need and that's definitely true when it comes to clothes. We all have more shoes and garments than we can possibly wear but, nevertheless, we need somewhere functional to keep them.

So, how can you reconcile a petite home with a working wardrobe? We're going to show you how so, before you dial one of homify's talented carpenters, take a look and see which of these small bedroom ideas would work best for you!