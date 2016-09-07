Your browser is out-of-date.

13 wardrobes perfect for small spaces

press profile homify press profile homify
Warren Mews House - Fitzrovia, TG Studio TG Studio Modern dressing room
Having a small bedroom to contend with doesn't mean you'll stop buying things according to want rather than need and that's definitely true when it comes to clothes. We all have more shoes and garments than we can possibly wear but, nevertheless, we need somewhere functional to keep them. 

So, how can you reconcile a petite home with a working wardrobe? We're going to show you how so, before you dial one of homify's talented carpenters, take a look and see which of these small bedroom ideas would work best for you!

1. Get super creative and make a multifunctional bed/dressing room/display unit

The Living Cube, Till Könneker Till Könneker Living roomStorage
2. Kit out those awkwardly shaped rooms to actually be useful. Don't scrimp on the shelves!

Dressing Room TG Studio Modern dressing room
3. A small space is a useful space if you account for exactly what you need

Gwel an Treth Perfect Stays Modern dressing room
4. Hanging rails and wall shelves can be added to any space. Personalise as you see fit!

Loft do Mirante, Neoarch Neoarch Modern dressing room
5. Curtains are ideal for separating a slither of closet space from a bedroom

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
6. Simplicity is key with a small wardrobe. Don't add anything you don't need

Apartamento para homem solteiro, dsgnduo dsgnduo Modern style bedroom
7. Build the storage super high to free up more floor space

house 116, bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura Modern dressing room MDF White
8. Elegant screens make light work of hiding clothing carnage!

Ein Traum wird wahr: Ihr begehbarer Kleiderschrank, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern dressing room Glass Brown
9. Even a super busy wardrobe can be organised to be effective. More shelves are never a bad idea

ANKLEIDE - BEGEHBARER KLEIDERSCHRANK, DESIGNWERK Christl DESIGNWERK Christl Classic style dressing room
10. A flush to the wall, narrow wardrobe can take advantage of a room's length

Schiebetüren / Raumteiler, Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Windows & doorsDoors
11. Industrial wardrobe racking will be adaptable to your changing needs and never need replacing

Begehbarer Kleiderschrank, Regalraum GmbH Regalraum GmbH Modern dressing room
12. Loft spaces that are consistently overlooked can be transformed into handy dressing rooms

HOUSE EXTENSION & LOFT CONVERSION IN SW LONDON, DPS ltd. DPS ltd. Modern dressing room
13. Adding mirrored door panels will keep your space feeling large, even with a sizeable wardrobe in there

Begehbare Kleiderschränke, Müller Wohnart Müller Wohnart Dressing roomStorage Engineered Wood White
For more wardrobe inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Inspiring Walk-In Wardrobes For All You Fashion Divas.

Hell Turned into a 13m² Little Paradise
Did you find a solution to your clothes storage prayers?

